Sony introduces PlayStation Stars rewards program, offering 'digital collectibles'

What you need to know

PlayStation Stars is a new loyalty rewards program from Sony, designed to give bonuses to players spending a lot of time and money on PlayStation.

Some of the rewards will include redeemable games and DLC, as well special "digital collectibles," including a unique reward for being the first person in a region to get a game's Platinum Trophy.

Sony says these collectibles are not NFTs.

PlayStation Stars is slated to launch at some point later in 2022.

Sony is introducing new loyalty rewards called PlayStation Stars. These include a wide range of wards, including some "digital collectibles" that will include completely unique or extremely rare items.

Sony announced on Thursday that PlayStation Stars would provide points for a variety of activities, such as playing a particular game in a month, being the first person to earn a Platinum Trophy in a particular region, and more. Overall, it's a similar structure to Microsoft Rewards, which allows Xbox players to earn points to put towards gift cards and sweepstakes.

These PlayStation Stars points can then be redeemed for games, DLC, and special digital collectibles that include character figurines from PlayStation games and hardware. Additionally, PlayStation Plus subscribers will be getting extra points to spend.

The company insists that these collectibles are not NFTs however, as Sony explained to The Washington Post that these collectibles will not be using any kind of blockchain technology.

“It’s definitely not NFTs. Definitely not. You can’t trade them or sell them. It is not leveraging any blockchain technologies and definitely not NFTs,” said Grace Chen, vice president of network advertising, loyalty and licensed merchandise.

There's no exact date right now, but PlayStation Stars are currently slated to launch sometime later in 2022.

