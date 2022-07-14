ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sony introduces PlayStation Stars rewards program, offering 'digital collectibles'

By Samuel Tolbert
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • PlayStation Stars is a new loyalty rewards program from Sony, designed to give bonuses to players spending a lot of time and money on PlayStation.
  • Some of the rewards will include redeemable games and DLC, as well special "digital collectibles," including a unique reward for being the first person in a region to get a game's Platinum Trophy.
  • Sony says these collectibles are not NFTs.
  • PlayStation Stars is slated to launch at some point later in 2022.

Sony is introducing new loyalty rewards called PlayStation Stars. These include a wide range of wards, including some "digital collectibles" that will include completely unique or extremely rare items.

Sony announced on Thursday that PlayStation Stars would provide points for a variety of activities, such as playing a particular game in a month, being the first person to earn a Platinum Trophy in a particular region, and more. Overall, it's a similar structure to Microsoft Rewards, which allows Xbox players to earn points to put towards gift cards and sweepstakes.

These PlayStation Stars points can then be redeemed for games, DLC, and special digital collectibles that include character figurines from PlayStation games and hardware. Additionally, PlayStation Plus subscribers will be getting extra points to spend.

The company insists that these collectibles are not NFTs however, as Sony explained to The Washington Post that these collectibles will not be using any kind of blockchain technology.

“It’s definitely not NFTs. Definitely not. You can’t trade them or sell them. It is not leveraging any blockchain technologies and definitely not NFTs,” said Grace Chen, vice president of network advertising, loyalty and licensed merchandise.

There's no exact date right now, but PlayStation Stars are currently slated to launch sometime later in 2022.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus: 17 Free Games For July Officially Confirmed

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed the 17 (yes, 17) new free games headed to PlayStation Plus on July 19. Earlier this month, Sony made Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Arcadegeddon, and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan for all PlayStation Plus subscribers. However, those subscribed to the new, pricier Extra and Premium tiers are about to get a whole lot more to sink their teeth into.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Bungie is officially a member of the PlayStation family

Thanks to a mammoth buyout by Sony, Bungie is now officially part of the PlayStation family. Despite being under the PlayStation umbrella, Bungie’s games will continue to be multi-platform, fans have been assured. Formed in 1991, Bungie gained popularity and recognition with its Marathon first-person shooter series, followed by...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Collectibles#Wards#Video Game#Dlc#Microsoft Rewards#The Washington Post
thedigitalfix.com

The Resident Evil Netflix series delivers a fresh take on zombies

Despite a new Resident Evil movie hitting our screens just last year, streaming service Netflix has been developing a TV series based on the hit horror game franchise, and the show is set to hit the small screen this week. In the new Resident Evil Netflix series, much of the lore of the original videogame is present and accounted for, but the show does offer a fresh take on the undead in the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Rumor Has N64 Fans Excited

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S rumor has N64 fans and nostalgic gamers in general excited. The N64 had some great games. Most of these games came straight from Nintendo, and thus it's up to Nintendo to revive and carry on these various series. However, thanks to its acquisition of Rare, Xbox actually owns a few N64-era IP. The most prominent example of this IP is Banjo-Kazooie, one of the most beloved series of this era, and a series we haven't seen since 2008, the one and only time Xbox tried to do anything substantial with it. That said, there's a growing demand for more Banjo-Kazooie as children of the 90s and early 2000s are now becoming adults with disposable income. And it looks like Xbox may be preparing to cash in on this.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Top 13 Sunday Amazon Deals: Clean Up on Le Creuset and Other Big Brands Before Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. It’s T-minus 2 days to Prime Day, but there are already amazing deals on big brands like iRobot and Champion, several of Amazon’s own products like Ring security cams, Echo Dots, and Fire TVs, and a really...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
IGN

Alien Is Getting a New VR Game From Survios

Survios is partnering up with 20th Century Games to develop a new single-player, action-horror VR game set in the Aliens universe. According to a description posted on the studio's website, the game is being developed for PC, consoles, and VR. It will use Unreal Engine 5 for its graphics, creating an immersive world where players can be part of an original storyline that takes place between the Alien and Aliens films, in which "a battle-hardened veteran has a vendetta against the Xenomorphs."
TV SHOWS
TechSpot

Sony announces PlayStation rewards program that definitely isn't NFTs

Something to look forward to: Sony has announced the upcoming launch of what sounds like its own version of Microsoft's rewards program, one that includes "digital collectibles" it assures people are not NFTs. The PlayStation Stars loyalty program will arrive later this year, at which point users can earn points by playing games and other activities. These can then be redeemed for PS Store products and PSN wallet funds.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Confirms New PlayStation 5 In-Store Restock

GameStop has confirmed that it will have a PlayStation 5 restock in stores very soon. GameStop is the biggest gaming-focused retailer out there and although it has had some woes in recent years resulting in significant layoffs, its remaining presence ensures it will be the best place to get physical games. Not only does the retailer offer used games and allow customers to trade in games they no longer want, but it has been one of the only ways to get a PlayStation 5 in-store. Most retailers have opted to just shift all of its stock to online orders, largely because they fly off the shelf immediately, but GameStop has gotten larger stocks and has been able to justify selling them in-store.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Keep your Nintendo Switch Online subscription, more N64 games are coming

Nintendo isn't calling it quits with the N64 just yet. More retro titles are coming to Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack tier. Nintendo of America confirmed that the Nintendo Switch is indeed getting more N64 games as part of its premium Expansion Pack tier. Although, the tweet announcing the news (opens in new tab) kept mum on what those games will be. That of course didn't stop fans from flooding the replies with suggestions and requests.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

God of War Ragnarök pre-orders are now live

Arteus and Kratos’ return is getting closer every day, and now players can finally order their copy of the game. The pre-orders for God of War Ragnarök are now live for both PlayStation 4 and 5. The special collector editions are also up for grabs. Players from Australia and the U.K. can already order the game on Amazon or GAME, while those from North America will need to wait several hours as the pre-orders go live in the region at 9am CT.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Android Central

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy