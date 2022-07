Authorities are asking for help from the public in a murder investigation that has, so far, yielded more than one hundred leads but few answers. Police say that the murder of 45-year-old Monique R. Yanulavich of Plattsburgh appears to have been a targeted attack. Authorities say it does not appear, at least from their investigation so far, that members of the general public are at risk from the perpetrator of the alleged murder.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO