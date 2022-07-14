Sarasota County, School Board at odds over Florida House, future uncertain

The future of the landmark green building the Florida House is up in the air.

Sarasota County didn’t renew its sublease with the nonprofit running the house, so the building has been vacant since late June. The county is still deciding how the house will be used.

The County Commission voted on Tuesday to direct County Administrator Jonathan Lewis to develop a plan for operating the structure in a manner consistent with the terms of its lease agreement with the school district. The lease is set to end in 2027.

Created in 1994, the Florida House was the first green demonstration house open to the public in the U.S. The building introduced the public to energy-efficient design and technologies such as LED lighting and solar panels.

In April, the commission agreed to work toward an agreement with the Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association (MSBIA) to take over the Florida House. The organization wants to move the house and use it as an educational and demonstration venue for energy efficiency and as a site for building industry events.

The county had hoped to enter into a sublease agreement with MSBIA. But last month, the Sarasota County School Board, which owns the land that the house sits on, denied the county’s proposal.

School Board denies county’s plan

The School Board has expressed interest in securing ownership of the Florida House. Suncoast Technical College students do practical training at the house, and students at other local schools and colleges engage in experiential learning there, according to a March 2 letter from Superintendent Brennan Asplen to Lewis.

Asplen wrote that the school district was “ardently interested” in keeping the Florida House in its current location.

Lewis wrote Asplen in May that the county intended to sublease the property to the building association. At a June 7 meeting, the School Board voted 3-2 – with board members Karen Rose and Bridget Ziegler dissenting – to deny the county’s request and inform Lewis that the board wants to acquire the home.

School Board chair Jane Goodwin described some of the ways that the district uses the house, including as a training ground for students learning trades.

“It’s great for our technicians to be able to do the work there, because it gives them practical experience as they’re studying to be plumbers, electricians and work in construction trades,” she told the Herald-Tribune.

Goodwin also doesn’t approve of the idea of moving the house, which is what the MSBIA wanted to do.

County’s decision on Tuesday

Now the county will consider other options.

"As we go forward, we can continue to review other options before the expiration of the Leasehold Agreement," a county document says. "We can also continue our discussion with MSBIA during that time."

When asked if the county plans to continue running the house as a green demonstration home, Assistant County Administrator Mark Cunningham said that the structure will be run “consistent with the lease agreement.”

The lease allows the county to occupy the School Board property for the sole purpose of operating the Florida House, including the installation, construction, operation and maintenance of the house. It also says that the house will incorporate sustainability features and practices such as water and energy conservation and solar power.

Cunningham noted that operation of the house “may include office space.”

The county also has the option of terminating the lease early.

Southface Sarasota’s future

Amber Whittle, the executive director of Southface Sarasota, the nonprofit that was running the Florida House, said “it was a shock” when the county commissioners voted in April to work toward an agreement with the building industry group.

“It was a huge decision that happened without any discussion with us,” she said. “None of the commissioners would return my emails or calls to meet with them.”

After the April decision, the county sent Whittle’s nonprofit a letter saying that it wasn’t renewing their lease. The lease ended on July 9, so the organization moved out of the house in late June.

It then moved its offices to New College of Florida. The nonprofit has always done more than just run the Florida House – it also does advocacy work and helps nonprofits become more energy efficient, which are tasks it has continued in its new location.

Whittle said she hopes that the county finds a “good steward” for the Florida House that will continue the work Southface Sarasota did. She also hopes that the school district will be able to continue using the space to train students in green trades.

Anne Snabes covers city and county government for the Herald-Tribune. You can contact her at asnabes@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @a_snabes.