KEARNEY — Jay Lewis knows a little something about a lot of things. Take people living in New York City. “Everybody says people in New York are cold,” he said. “Well, they’re not. They are just people. Once you get to know them, basically you have a friend for life. To this day, I keep in touch with five people from New York and I haven’t been there for 10 or 11 years.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO