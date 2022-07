REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Catherine M. Edgar, 76, passed away early Friday morning at her home. She had been under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. She was born December 17, 1945, in Alexandria Bay, NY, daughter of Merrill “Web” and Florence Fitzsimmons Running. She graduated from Redwood High School and then from Jefferson Community College, in the dental assistant program. She married Richard E. Edgar on August 17, 1968 at St. Francis Xavier Church, in Redwood.

REDWOOD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO