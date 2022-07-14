ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

Mortgage Banker Magazine Honors DocMagic’s Dominic Iannitti with Inaugural Legends of Lending Award

By DocMagic, Inc.
Porterville Recorder
 2 days ago

President, CEO and founder of DocMagic lauded for longtime industry contributions. TORRANCE, Calif., July 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document generation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that its president and CEO, Dominic Iannitti, has been selected by Mortgage Banker magazine as...

www.recorderonline.com

