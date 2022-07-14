Mortgage Banker Magazine Honors DocMagic’s Dominic Iannitti with Inaugural Legends of Lending Award

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A man armed with a shotgun allegedly fired at sheriff's deputies Thursday before setting fire to a Southern California apartment, authorities said. The suspect also allegedly shot another man, which was what initially prompted deputies to respond around 7:30 a.m. to the six-unit, two-story apartment building in Compton. Authorities found the wounded man sitting on the stairs with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

COMPTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO