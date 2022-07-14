ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USWNT vs. Costa Rica odds, live stream, how to watch: 2022 Concacaf Women's Championship picks, predictions

Cover picture for the articleThe semifinal round of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship gets underway Thursday with the USWNT battling Costa Rica on Paramount+. La Sele was dominant in their first two matches of the Concacaf W Championship 2022, but fell short against a tough Canada team on Monday, 2-0. Meanwhile, the Stars and Stripes...

Paris Saint-Germain Owners Have 'Launched Takeover Bid' For La Liga Club

Paris Saint-Germain's owners have reportedly tabled a bid for La Liga side Espanyol. Chinese toy manufacturers Rastar Group have owned the Catalan club since 2016 and helped bring serious interest in the Asian country with the signing of China international We Lei, who was immediately responsible for the club's highest shirt sales.
USA women on brink of 2024 Olympics after reaching W Championship final

The US women’s national team will play Canada in the final of the Concacaf W Championship for a spot in the 2024 Olympics. The United States beat Costa Rica 3-0 in the semi-finals Thursday night on goals from Emily Sonnett, Mallory Pugh and Ashley Sanchez. Canada downed Jamaica 3-0 in the late game to advance to earn the other spot Monday night in the championship.
Felix gets a bronze on her farewell at world championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Never mind that she got passed at the end of her last sprint around the track. Or ended up with a bronze medal instead of gold. For 15 memorable seconds Friday night at the world championships, Allyson Felix was sprinting alone in the sunshine, cruising past the stands and far ahead of the field down the backstretch. A few minutes later, she was taking her newly won prize and hanging it around her 3-year-old daughter’s neck. “I felt the love,” Felix said of her final run on the big stage. “And I felt joy running tonight.” She’s 36 now. So it was no huge shock that a runner 11 years her junior, Marileidy Paulino of the winning Dominican Republic team, eventually reeled her in. No big shame, either, that the U.S., saving the rest of its vaunted star power for big races over the next nine days of this meet, finished third in the mixed 4x400 meter relay, also behind the Netherlands.
US women's national soccer team leading the way yet again with new online store | Opinion

The days of having to scour the Internet, often fruitlessly, to find merchandise for the U.S. women’s soccer team are over. In yet another sign of the growing economic power of women’s sports, the U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association is launching an online store Thursday. In addition to jerseys, the site will sell everything from custom T-shirts to tote bags to kids’ merchandise to Megan Rapinoe figurines.
2022 Open Championship tee times: Round 3 pairings for Saturday

The third round of the 2022 Open Championship begins early Saturday morning, July 16, at the Old Course at St. Andrews. Round 3 Open tee times will be determined upon the completion of play Friday night. Once they are released they will be reproduced at the bottom of this post. Until then, we can roughly predict what Saturday’s tee times will be.
Manchester United hopeful Lisandro Martinez can join Australia tour - sources

Manchester United are hoping Lisandro Martinez will be able to join up with the squad in Australia after completing a move for the Ajax defender, sources have told ESPN. United are set to sign the Argentina international after agreeing a fee of around €55 million. Martinez, who has stopped training with Ajax ahead of his transfer, rejected interest from Arsenal in order to seal a move to Old Trafford.
Rugby World Cup: Chile beat United States 31-29 to qualify for first time

Chile qualified for the Rugby World Cup for the first time after beating the United States 31-29 in Colorado to win by just one point on aggregate. Santiago Videla's penalty in the 75th minute, which put the South Americans in front for the first time on Saturday, sealed victory. The...
Spain clinch Euro 2022 quarter final spot with late Denmark win

Spain have reached the knockout stages of the Women’s European Championships for the third successive tournament. Jorge Vilda’s side headed into their final group game needing a positive result against Denmark to secure second place in Group B behind Germany in London. La Roja’s defeat to Germany disrupted...
