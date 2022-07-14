What is social intrapreneurship in the public sector and why is it crucial?

In collaboration with China-UK Collaboration on International Forest Investment and Trade, the World Wide Fund for Nature China and The Nature Conservancy. Soft-commodity global value chains such as soy, beef, palm oil and forest products cause at least 40% of global deforestation, and China is a major importer and consumer, hence the country has a critical role to play in addressing deforestation. For the last 20 years, China has made domestic advances in sustainable forestry such as in promoting timber legality, forest certification, sustainable overseas forest management, greening of supply chains and legislation. Yet, China can do more to promote deforestation – free commodities if it is to deliver on its Glasgow Leaders Declaration on Forests and Land use pledge.

