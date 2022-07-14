ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Update: Coroner ID’s woman killed by truck in Fresno. Driver appeared to have right of way

By Anthony Galaviz
 5 days ago

A woman near a median was struck and killed by a truck Thursday morning in central Fresno, police said.

The fatal collision with the pedestrian happened just after midnight near Blackstone and Ashlan avenues, and officers arrived to find a woman lying in the roadway with serious injuries, Fresno police Lt. Skye Leibee said.

The Fresno Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene, he said.

The woman was identified by the Fresno County Coroner as Raquel Sigarroa, 50, of Fresno. The driver of the truck, described as a man in his 70s, remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

Leibee said the man was traveling north on Blackstone and appeared to have a green light when the woman standing in the center median stepped out in the roadway before being struck.

”One of the surveillance videos that was reviewed did appear to show that north and southbound Blackstone avenues did have a green light,” Leibee said.

The driver doesn’t appear to be under the influence of alcohol, but was also being evaluated for over-the-counter medications, he said.

“It does not appear he’s under the influence of those,” he said. “We can’t make that determination just yet because they are in the process of conducting that evaluation, but it does appear that is not a factor at this point.”

Police said they recovered surveillance video, including from the FAX bus stop and Motel 6 in the area. Northbound traffic on Blackstone at Ashlan was closed for about five hours.

The fatal collision comes the same week Fresno was identified as the 10th most dangerous city in the United States for pedestrians, according to a new report released Tuesday .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05wGKC_0gfTQIjx00
A woman was struck and killed by a truck early Thursday, July 14, 2022, in central Fresno, according to police. ANTHONY GALAVIZ/agalaviz@fresnobee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ioBa_0gfTQIjx00
A woman was struck and killed by a truck early Thursday, July 14, 2022, in central Fresno, according to police. ANTHONY GALAVIZ/agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Comments / 4

 

