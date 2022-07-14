ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Caney, TX

New Caney man arrested for stealing bleachers from Bull Sallas Park

By MiCo
 2 days ago

Bleacher Thief Arrested After $10K Hit to Local Montgomery County Park

NEW CANEY, TX -- On 5/26/2022, 20 bleacher planks were discovered missing from Bull Sallas Park by an East Montgomery County Park Maintenance Manager from Pct. 4 Commissioner James Mett’s Office during routine inspection. The bleachers are used for family and friends to cheer one the youth’s sporting events at the park. Initial observation showed what appeared to be drag marks in the dirt where the bleacher planks were drug across the field to a residence on Liberty Street, located next to the park. A day later four additional bleacher planks were discovered missing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
