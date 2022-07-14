84-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after a head-on crash on US 150, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Just after four p.m. on Wednesday, a 2011 Kia traveling south on US 150, just south of the Center Street exit, went over the center line and hit a Chrysler head-on and then went off the road, hitting a tree.

The driver of the Chrysler, Mack Junior Robinette, 84, of Lexington, died at the scene. The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

According to troopers, charges are pending in the crash, but there’s no word on what caused the driver to cross the center line.