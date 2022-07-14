Gunman arrested after shooting man with shotgun in Flat Rock, fleeing police, crashing into weeds

(CBS DETROIT) — A Lincoln Park man is facing multiple charges after police say he fired shots at a man and woman in their Flat Rock home. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Robert William Antosz is charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, first-degree home invasion and third-degree fleeing and eluding. He was arraigned Thursday and was given a $300,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether. At about 7:46 p.m. on July 12, Flat Rock police were called to the 20400 block of Chippewa Street and spotted Antosz fleeing from the home. Prosecutors say Antosz, who is the woman’s ex-boyfriend, allegedly broke into the couple’s home and fired a shotgun at them. The woman was not injured; however, the male victim was shot in the back after being chased out of the house. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Antosz led police on a chase and was arrested near Interstate 75 and Gibraltor Road. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 26 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 2. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

1 DAY AGO