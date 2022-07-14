Gunman arrested after shooting man with shotgun in Flat Rock, fleeing police, crashing into weeds
FLAT ROCK, Mich. – A gunman was taken into custody after he injured another man with a shotgun in Flat Rock, led police on a chase, and eventually crashed into high weeds while trying to get onto I-75, officials said. Flat Rock police received a call around...
ROSEVILLE (WWJ) -- One person is behind bars and another is hospitalized in critical condition after an apparent case of road rage in Macomb County. According to police, the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in front of the Days Inn and Suites on Gratiot, north of 13 Mile Road in Roseville.
An early morning traffic stop lead to the arrest of a Lyft driver, though the customer was able to get home. Troy police reported that multiple traffic violations prompted the stop at 3:21 p.m. Saturday, July 2, on Rochester Road. “Officers made contact with the driver, a 38-year-old-female from Detroit,...
Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver called to report another driver shot at his vehicle Thursday night during a road rage incident. The man called emergency services just after 9:30 p.m. to report he had been driving home from work in Plymouth and had just gotten on southbound M-39 from eastbound Interstate 96 when he noticed another car tailgating his, the Michigan State Police tweeted.
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Troy police arrest Lyft driver accused of driving drunk with passenger on board. The 38-year-old woman reportedly told police that she was a Lyft driver,...
DETROIT – A driver who was tailgating a man on the freeway in Detroit fired at his car after they exchanged words, officials said. The incident happened around 9:35 p.m. Thursday (July 14) on southbound M-39 near Ford Road, according to authorities. Michigan State Police troopers said a man...
71-year-old Boyd Burton Jr. dead, 35-year-old man injured after a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County (Monroe County, MI)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 71-year-old Boyd Burton Jr., from Walbridge, Ohio, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision that also injured a 35-year-old man, from Taylor, on early Thursday in Monroe County. The fatal car crash took place on Interstate 75 at approximately 4:47 a.m. near the village of South Rockwood [...]
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A judge has ordered a man charged with killing another man outside of a Detroit party store will be held without bond as he awaits trial. Terrance Anderson, 20, is charged with killing Francisco O'Neal, 48, by shooting him in the back of the head on Monday. On Friday, he was arraigned on murder degree chargers where he was ordered held without bond.
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Lyft driver was arrested after Troy police said she was drunk with a passenger onboard. Now, the man in the back seat is talking to FOX 2 about a ride he says he’ll never forget. It was around three in the morning on...
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Wayne police are looking for suspects after an assault Thursday afternoon. Police said two victims were assaulted on Annapolis near Howe just after 1 p.m. The suspects, who were described as Black teenaged males wearing white shirts, were inside a Buick Lacrosse with chrome trim.
Officials say 22-year-old Zlayiah Fraizer died during a violent rampage July 10. Her boyfriend, Jonathan Welch, is the accused killer and he was out on bond for trying to kill Frazier just days before. On Saturday night, nearly 100 family and friends gathered in Warren at Fraizer’s alma mater, Lincoln...
ANN ARBOR (WWJ) - An encounter on I-275 left one man shaken after another driver pointed a gun at him during an alleged road rage incident Friday evening, state police said. Troopers said they first became aware of the incident around 6 p.m. on July 15 when the male victim called to report a gun had been pointed at him as he drove north of I-275 near Ann Arbor Road.
53-year-old man dead after being hit by a bulldozer in Macomb County (Chesterfield Township, MI)Nationwide Report. On Friday, a 53-year-old man, from Clinton Township, lost his life after being struck by a bulldozer in Macomb County. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian incident was reported at 11:09 a.m. on a site on New Center Boulevard, south of 21 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township [...]
An incident involving a woodchipper has killed a man after he became trapped under the machine, police confirmed. Troy police told WDIV the man was injured on Thursday morning in self-storage facility on Maple Road.
DETROIT – A 20-year-old Detroit man is facing murder charges after police say he shot another man in the neck at a liquor store before fleeing the scene. Police said Terrance Anderson Lewis, 20, knew the victim and had been involved in an argument before the shooting. The victim...
DETROIT – A 53-year-old motorcyclist got pinned under a pickup truck that sideswiped him in Detroit, officials said. The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. Friday (July 15) on Fort Street, according to authorities. A 30-year-old man was driving a Ford F-550 pickup truck when he accidentally sideswiped a 53-year-old...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect shot at a victim while trying to carjack him early Thursday on Detroit's west side. The suspect approached the victim on Curtis between Cherrylawn and Ohio just after midnight, demanding his car keys. Read more Detroit news here. A shot was fired at the...
MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was killed early Thursday on I-75 when his car was forced off the freeway and crashed into a median barrier. Boyd Burton Jr., 71, of Walbridge Ohio, died July 14, when he was ejected from his vehicle during the crash near the village of South Rockwood, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
