Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Fans Start Petition to Remove Acrisure Stadium

By Noah Strackbein
 2 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new stadium name for the next 15 years, but fans aren't going to sit around and let their beloved home field fall with what they believe is a bad decision.

Only days after Steelers president Art Rooney II took the podium to introduce Acrisure Stadium to the North Shore, fans have started a petition to remove the name and find a better one.

The petition was started by Daniel Sass, who says "anything" would be better than Acrisure Stadium.

"Heinz Field is the only sponsored stadium that the team has ever played in. Previously playing at Three Rivers Stadium, Pitt Stadium, and before that, Forbes Field," the petition reads. "But now the Heinz Field sponsorship is no more. It’s new name was just announced and it is HORRIBLE!!!!

"An out-of-state sponsor comes in and inflicts this name change on us that isn’t even easy to pronounce."

So far, the petition has over 700 signatures in three days, with the first goal to reach 1,000.

Fans who gave their reasoning for signing mentioned Acrisure being from Michigan and how many want it to remain Heinz Field.

In the last week, this trend has caught on, with plenty of fans and former players saying they'll continue to call it Heinz Field, and like all good campaigns, clothing in support of Heinz has loaded the production lines.

Comments

XiceburghJr Pens
2d ago

if this is true Steelers fans count me in I was thinking about the petition thing but that's awesome 👍 whoever did this let's go every Yinzers have the same mindset and on the same team

Reply(2)
14
Sunshine St original
2d ago

names used to be rooted in its history.. Heinz field and 3 rivers for example. now a name is only as good as its $$pricetag$$

Reply(3)
20
Joe Heid
1d ago

Bottom line is there's nothing that can be done. But I can pretty much guarantee that any fan of Steeler Nation will never refer to the building as anything but Heinz Field.

Reply
4
 

