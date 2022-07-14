ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro-Biden group pours money into touting bipartisan gun safety law

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
The pro-Biden group Building Back Together launched a six-figure ad campaign in key midterm swing states on Thursday, touting the passage of the bipartisan gun safety legislation that President Biden signed.

The ad is slated to run in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Nevada, which are all home to competitive gubernatorial, Senate and House races this campaign cycle.

The Hill was the first outlet to report the group’s latest ad buy news.

The 30-second spot, titled “Bottom Line,” highlights the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which enhances background checks for gun purchasers between the age of 18 and 21, makes obtaining firearms through straw purchases or trafficking a federal offense and clarifies the definition of a federally licensed firearm dealer. Additionally, the law puts aside $750 million to help states administer red flag laws and closes the so-called boyfriend loophole by barring individuals from possessing a firearm for at least five years if they are convicted of a misdemeanor crime of violence involving a current or former romantic partner.

The bipartisan legislation passed the House in a 234-193 vote, with fourteen Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the measure. The Senate also approved the measure, with 15 Republicans including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) joining Democrats.

Biden and his allies have promoted the legislation, which is one of the president’s biggest bipartisan achievements during his administration. The law and the ad buy come as Biden continues to face dismal approval ratings in the face of his first midterm election as president.

“President Biden made a promise to the families of victims in Uvalde, Texas, Buffalo, New York, and countless other communities across the country grieving loved ones lost to gun violence: to take action and save lives,” Building Back Together Executive Director Danielle Melfi said in a statement to The Hill.

Despite the bipartisan achievement, Republican leadership has seemingly shut the door on additional gun control talks.

“No, we’re done,” Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), the lead Republican on the legislation, said when asked whether Republicans would negotiate with Democrats on limiting access to assault-style rifles or other gun control reforms in the wake of the Highland Park, Ill., mass shooting earlier this month.

The Hill

