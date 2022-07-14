ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Petition: Justice For 2,000 Cows Cooked to Death in the Heat of Kansas

By Holly Woodbury
One Green Planet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 2,000 cattle have tragically died at a concentrated animal feeding operation in Kansas. Temperatures soared to over 100 degrees in the plains state, and rows of carcasses showed the toll the heat took on the poor cows. In the now widely viewed video footage, endless rows of cow carcasses...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 375

Todd Smith
2d ago

Fake news to support global warming and high meat prices,there i said read an article from a rancher who has been doing it for near 40 years and said it does not make any kind of sense

Reply(64)
180
Ronda Wohlgemuth
2d ago

I have a suggestion for all you do gooders. I want you to come and spend two weeks working at a feedlot before you go shooting your mouth off on how horrendous things are. Do you really think those Ranchers are happy that they lost their cattle?

Reply(7)
146
Pokipseeman
1d ago

The only injustice is that all that beef was rendered inedible... If you think any rancher stood by and deliberately let his livelihood die you've never been near a cattle ranch.

Reply(3)
89
Related
natureworldnews.com

"Swarms of Biblical Proportions" Ravaged Crops in the American West

Swarms of cannibalistic insects wreaking havoc on crops across the West. They resemble giant grasshoppers, and the harsh heat and arid conditions only serve to boost their numbers, leaving ranchers and farmers to deal with the ensuing mess. Insect Outbreak. Farmers in the Western part of the United States are...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Industry
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Animal Agriculture#Cows#Green Planet Newsletter#The Food Monster App#Itunes
Daily Beast

Cops in Georgia Find 23 Bags of Decapitated Farm Animals

A police lieutenant in Georgia found items he described as “definitely bizarre” over the weekend: 23 bags of dead animals, some of which were beheaded. According to a police report released on Tuesday, residents at an apartment complex in Athens called police after one smelled a foul odor and another saw a bag in the woods with an animal’s leg peeking out. Citing the police report, the Athens Banner-Herald reported that the dead animals included beheaded goats, chickens, and pigeons, and a small pig with its head intact. Police estimate that the animals were discarded at the location a few weeks ago. However, officers found another batch of animals at a different location—residents had reported an odor in November, but the smell since disappeared—and estimated that those animals had been dumped last autumn. Police have not yet made any arrests.
ATHENS, GA
BGR.com

2 tons of meat hit with recall: Check your fridge now to avoid getting sick

Certain mini parmesan salami sticks from Creminelli Fine Meats are part of a significant recall, as the product contains an egg protein known to cause allergies. The egg ingredient is part of the parmesan recipe but doesn’t appear on the salami sticks’ packaging. As a result, people who are allergic to eggs might accidentally eat the meat and experience potentially fatal side effects.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pets
The Ellison Homestead

5 Tips to Grow a High Yield of Delicious Tomatoes

Did you know there are ways to enhance the flavor profile of your tomatoes and increase your harvest? Keep reading for some tips!. 1. Pinch non flowering stems - This is the process of finding the non producing stems, also known as suckers, and cutting them off. This allows the nutrients from the soil to be put into the flowering stems and produce a better yield. When tomato plants start to grow shoots will form between the stem and branches, these can be pinched or cut off. These parts of the plant are not essential and will allow for better growth!
pethelpful.com

Video of Little Squirrel Begging for Water at the Grand Canyon Is Just Pitiful

As summertime comes around in the American southwest, drought conditions are skyrocketing yet again. Even the plants and animals who are native to these hot, dry climates are starting to struggle, especially in areas densely populated by people. Some brave critters, like the squirrel in @ketobabe85's TikTok video from the...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy