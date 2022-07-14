ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Slight pattern change this weekend results in less widespread rain

By Kristen Kennedy
mypanhandle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The wet weather will stick around the next few days, but thankfully the threat of tropical development is gone. We still have...

www.mypanhandle.com

mypanhandle.com

Wet end to the week then, back to the summer pattern

Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The wet weather is sticking around evening with the threat of tropical development gone. We still have to clear out a surface trough in the area and the next front before we return to our more scattered showers and storms that we usually see in the summer. The biggest change in the forecast is the weekend without a low helping to add moisture we will see much more scatted convection for Saturday and Sunday this should help us to see more sun over the weekend and should increase your chances of staying dry. We will still have moisture around and will feature around a 50 to 60% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
travelmag.com

A Comparison of Sunset Cruises in Destin

Destin is a good-looking city at any time of day, but nothing quite prepares you for the sight of its twinkling lights set against a fire-red sky as the sun goes down. One of the best ways to enjoy these superlative views is from the comfort of a boat, yacht or luxury pontoon on the water.
DESTIN, FL
City
Panama City, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Hope

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Hope, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the week! This sweet Lab mix are available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Jackson, Leon, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Jackson; Leon; Liberty The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida North central Liberty County in Big Bend of Florida Western Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 245 PM EDT/145 PM CDT/. * At 154 PM EDT/1254 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Greensboro, or 12 miles northeast of Blountstown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Quincy, Midway, Greensboro, Gretna, Bristol, Rock Bluff, Lake Talquin, Littman, Juniper, Douglas City, Mount Pleasant, Rosedale, Santa Clara, Shady Rest, Hardaway, Sycamore, Quincy Airport, Wetumpka, Torreya State Park and Sawdust. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Various Bay Co. roadways positioned to be widened soon

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Transportation officials are struggling to keep up with the population growth in Bay County. Congestion and traffic jams are happening daily. Bay County transportation officials are identifying projects that will do the most good. “I believe the pain we are feeling on Panama City Beach Parkway right now with the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Traffic snarled on Back Beach Road after wreck

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials said westbound traffic on Back Beach Road was being diverted after a serious wreck near Richard Jackson Boulevard. Officials said a wreck involving three vehicles sent five people, including a child to the hospital. A dog was also rushed...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
getthecoast.com

Gas pumps shut down in FWB

And happy Friday! Let’s get to the news this morning…. Twin Cities Hospital named among Top 100 Hospitals in U.S. HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville has been named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals® list. This is the first time HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Purple flags Monday in Destin for stinging sea lice

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The beach flag warning system is flying yellow and purple Monday for reports of sea lice in Destin waters. “Sea lice is just small jellyfish larvae that comes off bigger jellyfish and basically they’re sort of invisible in the water, you can’t see them, but they live on like bigger jellyfish and they’ll come off and they, you know, give you a little bit of a sting, some irritation on your skin. Some people definitely more susceptible to it than others,” said Lt. Bryce Orchard with Destin Beach Safety.
DESTIN, FL
Weather
Environment
WMBB

Eastern Shipbuilding talks Coast Guard contract

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Eastern Shipbuilding welcomed Coast Guard officials Friday morning to commemorate progress on the third patrol cutter. Eastern Shipbuilding President Joey D’Isernia said Coast Guard officials have been very complimentary of Eastern Shipbuilding throughout the contract. “This is some of the best, if not the best quality they’ve ever seen in […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Health advisory issued for Garnier’s and Liza Jackson parks

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A health advisory has been issued for Garnier’s Park and Liza Jackson Park of Fort Walton Beach by the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), DOH-Okaloosa said in a statement. The health advisory is based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

A new designer shoe store opens in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Downtown Panama City continues to rebuild after Hurricane Michael, but it’s also welcoming new businesses. A designer shoe store called ‘Awoken Kicks’ opened on 11th street last month. Owner Trevor Byron first began selling shoes when he was a middle schooler at Bay Haven Charter Academy.  Throughout high school, he […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Daring Houston County pursuit ends in Florida

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Deputies chased a pickup pulling a utility trailer for miles during a dramatic pursuit that darted in and out of Houston County at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. During his capture, he attacked multiple officers, according to law enforcement sources. Ultimately, authorities nabbed the suspect after...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
mypanhandle.com

Bay County ambulance service shuts down

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — First 2 Aid EMS reportedly shut-down Thursday afternoon. The service was based out of offices at 1919 Drummond Avenue. First 2 Aid’s parent company is based in central Florida. Besides Bay County, they also service Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties. Their primary mission...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

City of Panama City awards $2 mil contract for UV treatment facility

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners have awarded a $2 million contract to a Tuscaloosa construction company to build a UV treatment facility at the Millville Wastewater Treatment Plant. The project includes the replacement of the existing UV disinfection system. The 72-year-old facility plant has been vulnerable to damage since Hurricane Michael and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

