Slight pattern change this weekend results in less widespread rain

Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The wet weather is sticking around evening with the threat of tropical development gone. We still have to clear out a surface trough in the area and the next front before we return to our more scattered showers and storms that we usually see in the summer. The biggest change in the forecast is the weekend without a low helping to add moisture we will see much more scatted convection for Saturday and Sunday this should help us to see more sun over the weekend and should increase your chances of staying dry. We will still have moisture around and will feature around a 50 to 60% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO