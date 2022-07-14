Suspect wanted for burglarizing popular Sandy restaurant

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman?

Sandy Police are searching for a woman who burglarized the Tin Roof Grill in Sandy, a popular local restaurant.

Police say the burglary happened on Sunday, July 3 around 5 a.m. Her image was captured on surveillance camera footage.

The suspect is described as a female standing 5 feet 6 inches tall with a slender build. She was last seen wearing a black facemask, dark grey hoodie, blue pants, black shoes, a red baseball cap, white gloves and a black and red bag with “white writing.”

(Courtesy of Sandy Police Department)

Police say the baseball cap was being worn under the hood of her jacket at the time.

If you recognize this woman or have additional details about the incident, contact Sandy Police at (801) 799-3000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.