Orlando, FL

Shrek, Donkey meet-and-greet finds new location at Universal Orlando

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. – Everyone’s favorite swamp ogre, Shrek, has a found a new home at Universal Orlando. Starting today, guests can meet Shrek, Donkey and Fiona in the theme...

Theme Park Insider

Orlando Park Drops Controversial Shooter Game

July 16, 2022, 1:42 PM · After getting slammed on social media, Orlando's ICON Park has removed an upcharge interactive shooter game on The Wheel at ICON Park ride. [See Orlando Attraction Invites Riders to Take Their Shot.]. The game equipped riders infrared rifles with which they could aim...
ORLANDO, FL
Theme Park Insider

Orlando Attraction Invites Riders to Take Their Shot

The Wheel at ICON Park is offering an optional shooting game for riders on the 400-foot observation wheel on International Drive. Bullseye Blast is a $5.95 upcharge and allows riders to take aim at 50 ICON Park-logo targets on the rooftops of surrounding ICON Park buildings during their 18-minute ride on The Wheel.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
click orlando

Boston-based chain bringing New York-style bagels to Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Big Apple-style bagels made by a Beantown-based chain are making their way to the Sunshine State for the first time. The Bagel Shop is opening its only location outside of Massachusetts in Winter Park. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. According to the...
WINTER PARK, FL
mynews13.com

Learn to shoot straight at archery club on Apopka ranch

APOPKA, Fla. — Finding your center to take aim is key in the sport of archery, and career archer Hendric Gouws instills that lesson in each of his students at Central Florida Archery and Hunting Club. What You Need To Know. Ranch in Apopka is home to Central Florida...
APOPKA, FL
#Universal Orlando#Kidzone#Dreamworks Destination#The Monsters Caf
click orlando

SeaWorld offers shark interactions to celebrate Shark Awareness Day

ORLANDO, Fla – SeaWorld Orlando is celebrating Shark Awareness Day by offering shark interactions to guests of all ages, according to the theme park. They allow guests to view, feed and interact with more than a dozen species and teach them about efforts to protect threatened and endangered sharks in the parks, according to a news release.
ORLANDO, FL
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for July 16-22

By mid-July, you’re more likely to find us enjoying lemonade (or a crisp pilsner) in a lawn chair than digging weeds in the vegetable garden, but to each your own. Orlando summers can be tough on both gardeners and crops, but if you must, we’ve got some advice in the Summer issue of Edible Orlando. Maybe think guava, like those beauties at the top of the page, or the Chinese long bean.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Disney World removes longstanding Tower of Terror billboard

ORLANDO, Fla. — The large Tower of Terror billboard at Disney World is gone. The long-standing sign will be replaced with landscaping. The sign depicted a smaller version of the Hollywood Studios attraction. ​​​The sign, previously located in the median on World Drive, was permanently removed Wednesday night. By...
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

Lake Eola is (possibly) haunted by the most unlikely ghost

The beautiful lake Eola in Orlando, FloridaOrlandoThings.com Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0. If you’ve never been to Lake Eola in Orlando, it is truly a beautiful place to be. I can’t tell you how many people told me it’s a can’t-miss attraction when I first moved to Orlando, and they were right. I located “in the heart of downtown Orlando”, the beautiful Lake Eola Park has a lot to offer visitors. Open from 6 AM to 11:59 PM daily, visitors at the park can take an almost mile long circular walk around the lovely lake, enjoy the live swans walking around, play on the playground, or even rent a swan shaped paddle boat and go out onto the water. You can even talk your doggo with you, but bring lots of water as it gets hot fast!
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

10 years in Florida: Wawa celebrates anniversary with free drink

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wawa is celebrating 10 years in Florida with a free drink to customers. Customers can get a free hot coffee or fountain drink on Monday, July 18, marking the day the company opened its first location in Orlando. [TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Am I under lawful...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

SeaWorld Orlando offering limited-time summer ticket sale

ORLANDO, Fla. – Summer savings are heating up at SeaWorld Orlando. Guests can save up to 45% on tickets, fun cards and passes to SeaWorld Orlando up until July 24. [TRENDING: Flagler commissioner argues with troopers as he’s cited for speeding twice | Father of suspect in Mount Dora chase missing, endangered, Volusia sheriff says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka Splash Pad - Summer 2022

The Apopka Splash Pad located at Kit Land Nelson Park will be open normal operating hours Tuesday through Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM for the summer. The Splash Pad is free for groups less than 10. Rental Information. Please contact us at 407-703-1742 about renting the Small Shade...
APOPKA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Newly remodeled Walmart in Leesburg will celebrate with hotdogs and fun this weekend

Leesburg residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 2501 Citrus Blvd. as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The remodel includes several department transformations including the expansion of store navigational tools that will help customers save time. To celebrate the newly remodeled store,...
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Timeline: Another stormy afternoon across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just like Saturday, Sunday will start off with storms flirting with the east coast of Florida. Every now and then a few scattered showers and storms may ride up the I-95 corridor. Most of the morning, however is dry, especially for inland areas. A stray storm...
ORLANDO, FL

