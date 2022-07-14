Mortgage Banker Magazine Honors DocMagic’s Dominic Iannitti with Inaugural Legends of Lending Award
President, CEO and founder of DocMagic lauded for longtime industry contributions. TORRANCE, Calif., July 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document generation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that its president and CEO, Dominic Iannitti, has been selected by Mortgage Banker magazine as
