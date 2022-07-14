ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Groundbreaking event to be held for Great Wolf Lodge in Naples

By Nicolette Perdomo
 2 days ago

NAPLES, Fla. — A groundbreaking ceremony is happening, July 14, for the brand new Great Wolf Lodge in Naples.

The resort is not set to open until 2024 and will bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

The new resort will be on City Gate Boulevard in Naples, right next to the new paradise sports complex near Collier Blvd and I-75.

It will have 500 suites and it’s estimated to bring 250 to 500 construction and trade jobs with 600 full and part-time jobs available.

Courtesy of: Great Wolf Lodge (Fort Mackenzie)

This has been in the works for more than a year.

Great Wolf Lodge will include a 2-acre water park, indoor adventure park, convention center, restaurants, and more.

The resort is also anticipated to bring $5 billion dollars in net spending to Southwest Florida.

The resort will sit on 20 acres of land in Collier County.

It’ll take anywhere from 18 to 24 months to build.

Community Policy