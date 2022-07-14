ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Watch live: Biden awarded Israel Medal of Honor

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgQ25_0gfTJOiQ00
President Biden is scheduled to receive the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:20 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Joe Biden
USA TODAY

Fact check: False claim that Biden botched Medal of Honor placement

The claim: President Biden placed the Medal of Honor backwards on Vietnam War veteran Dwight W. Birdwell's shoulders. Social media users are claiming a clip of a recent Congressional Medal of Honor ceremony shows President Joe Biden botching the presentation of a medal to a Vietnam War veteran. But the claims are off base.
POTUS
Newsweek

Trump 'Viciously' Attacking Republicans 'Will Come Back to Bite Him': Luntz

GOP pollster Frank Luntz predicted Saturday that former President Donald Trump's attacks targeting fellow Republicans "will come back to bite him," particularly as investigations and other controversies continue to pile up. Some analysts have suggested that Trump's grip on control of the Republican Party is waning, particularly as the former...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump praises Texas GOP for extreme platform denying Biden won 2020 election

Posting on his bespoke “free speech” platform Truth Social, former president Donald Trump has praised the Texas Republican Party for passing an extreme platform this past weekend that included a resolution that the 2020 election was stolen.The wording adopted as one of the platform’s two resolutions read: “We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States.“We strongly urge all Republicans to work to ensure election integrity and to show up to vote in November of 2022, bring...
TEXAS STATE
#Israel#Live Video
BBC

Saudi Arabia: The significance of Biden's fist bump with crown prince

It was a striking photograph. The US president and the man he'd called a pariah, bumping fists in the gilded splendour of Jeddah's royal palace. Saudi Arabia was always going to be the controversial stop on Joe Biden's first trip to the Middle East as US president. Just four weeks...
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NBC News

White House vows to 'minimize contact' during Mideast visit. Cue Biden shaking hands, hugging

The White House said President Biden would "minimize contact" during his visit to the Middle East over Covid-19 concerns, but that resolve appeared to have dissolved. Biden was seen fist bumping Israeli officials after arriving in Tel Aviv but soon shook hands with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and greeted two Holocaust survivors by holding their hands and kissing them on the cheek. Asked if the policy was in place to avoid shaking hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the White House reiterated Covid-19 risks.July 14, 2022.
POTUS
NBC News

What to watch for during President Biden’s trip to the Middle East

JERUSALEM — When President Joe Biden touches down in Israel on Wednesday for a series of meetings there and in the West Bank before heading to Saudi Arabia, he will find himself treading carefully around political land mines both foreign and domestic, where any missteps could have wide-ranging consequences.
POTUS
NBC News

President Biden Defends Upcoming Visit to Saudi Arabia

President Biden penned an op-ed in the Washington Post overnight ahead of a controversial visit to the Middle East, writing “fundamental freedoms are always on the agenda when I travel abroad.” It’s his first visit to the area since the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, an effort U.S. intelligence concluded was coordinated by Saudi leadership. The President faces low approval ratings and high gas prices, raising the stakes for this meeting with one of the world’s biggest oil producers. Could this visit bring any relief at the pump?July 10, 2022.
POTUS
Axios

High stakes for Biden’s Mideast trip

President Biden escaped his low approval ratings here in the U.S., this week, with a warm welcome in Israel – kicking off a trip to the Mideast to meet with nearly a dozen leaders. It’s Biden’s first trip to the region since taking office, after campaigning on promises like holding Saudi Arabia accountable for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and reviving the Iran nuclear deal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
