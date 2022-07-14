Watch live: Biden awarded Israel Medal of Honor

Posting on his bespoke “free speech” platform Truth Social, former president Donald Trump has praised the Texas Republican Party for passing an extreme platform this past weekend that included a resolution that the 2020 election was stolen.The wording adopted as one of the platform’s two resolutions read: “We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States.“We strongly urge all Republicans to work to ensure election integrity and to show up to vote in November of 2022, bring...

TEXAS STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO