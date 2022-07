Van Wert Live announces Christmas in July with two spectacular shows being delivered in Van Wert that will make the holiday season fun-filled and affordable. Kicking off with daring delight is Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland, presented by Westwood Behavioral Health on Wednesday, November 23 at 7:30 PM. This must-see holiday event ushers in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder at The Niswonger like never before, Wonderland is an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away with unforgettable experiences filled with acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites. Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is the premier cirque show in the world and will make Thanksgiving week absolutely complete.

VAN WERT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO