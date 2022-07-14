Clene's CNM-Au8 Shows Decreased Mortality Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Patients

Low health-related quality of life (HRQOL) is associated with adverse outcomes in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) patients. We examined the modifiable factors associated with low HRQOL in these patients. We enrolled 141 DKD patients. HRQOL was assessed with the Short Form 36 (SF-36) questionnaire. Low HRQOL was defined as a score"‰>"‰one standard deviation below the mean. Depression and anxiety were assessed with the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS-D and HDAS-A, respectively). The patients' median age was 65Â years, and 73% were men. The prevalence rates of anxiety and depression were 8% (n"‰="‰11) and 17% (n"‰="‰24), respectively. Forty (28%) patients were identified as poor sleepers, and 40 (28%) had low physical activity levels. Anxiety, depression, and poor sleep quality were negatively correlated with SF-36 scores. Higher levels of physical activity and the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) were correlated with higher SF-36 scores, which indicated better health status. Higher depression scores (HADS-D scores) were associated with low HRQOL, independent of factors including age, sex, smoking status, comorbidities, eGFR, anemia, sleep quality, anxiety levels, and physical activity levels (odds ratio, 1.43; 95% confidence interval, 1.17"“1.75). Among the clinical and psycho-physical factors, depression was a main determinant of low HRQOL in DKD patients.

