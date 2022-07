Scott McTominay believes the determination to make amends for last season combined with Erik ten Hag’s fresh approach can help turn Manchester United back into trophy contenders.The Old Trafford giants have not won any silverware since 2017 and last term recorded a new Premier League points tally low, stumbling home in sixth and qualifying for the Europa League.It was a season to forget for all connected to United and Ten Hag has been charged with turning the club’s fortunes around.The Dutchman has made a positive first impression on players that not only want to impress the new manager but prove...

