Salem, OR

Salem police shoot, kill armed juvenile shooting suspect

By OPB staff
opb.org
 2 days ago

Officers with the Salem Police Department shot and killed a juvenile suspect Wednesday evening after they attempted to arrest him for his alleged involvement in two shootings earlier this year. Around 5 p.m., the boy was contacted by...

www.opb.org

KGW

Portland police investigate second deadly shooting within 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. — Between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, Portland police responded to two shootings that would each claim a life — the first in the Southeast neighborhood of Powellhurst-Gilbert and the second in the Boise neighborhood of North Portland. Portland police said that officers from the East...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Homicide Investigation, Polk Co., July 15

On July 13, 2022, at approximately 9:00 P.M. OSP responded to Hwy 18 milepost 15 in Polk County to a report of a shooting. Preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a suspected road rage incident, in which the victim pulled over and stopped to let the suspect vehicle pass. The suspect vehicle stopped next to the victim, the victim got out of his car, and multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicle. The shots are reported to be fired by the passenger of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle then left the scene. The victim was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was not injured. The passenger described the suspect vehicle and the passenger of the suspect vehicle. The description of the car is a black car with a round emblem on the hood. The description of the passenger in the suspect car was a younger male, less than 25 years old, medium complexion, and small in stature with short dark hair. Officers from multiple agencies responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect’s vehicle. One individual matching the description was detained, interviewed, and eventually released. OSP Detectives are urging anyone with information about this case to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22177525. This is an ongoing investigation. OSP Detectives are being assisted by Detectives from the Polk County Major Crimes Team.
POLK COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Salem police fatally shoot teen during arrest attempt

The teen was hit and died at the scene. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted. The officers were Brian Frazzini, who has 19 years of service, Erick Hernandez, who has 14 years of service, Ryan Morris, who has 20 years of service and Adam Waite, who has 14 years of service.
SALEM, OR
Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
#Shooting#Oak#Violent Crime#Spd Oregon State Police
KOIN 6 News

Tigard business robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large

TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect is still on the loose after an armed robbery at a Tigard business on Thursday, authorities say. According to Tigard Police Department, officers were called to a business on 13100 block of Southwest Pacific Highway shortly before 2:45 p.m. Police say employees reported a man robbed them at gunpoint.
TIGARD, OR
kezi.com

2 people killed in crash near Lyons

LYONS, Ore. -- Two people are dead following a single car crash near Lyons Saturday morning. The Linn County Sheriff's Office said around 2:40 a.m., deputies and emergency crews responded to the crash in the 4700 block of Lyons-Mill City Drive. The caller reported one person died after hitting a...
LYONS, OR
KOIN 6 News

First responders on scene of Hillsboro roll-over crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – First responders are on the scene after a single-vehicle roll-over crash in Hillsboro, police announced shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. According to Hillsboro Police Department, the crash occurred near SE 53rd Avenue and SE Drake Street. Police ask those to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

2 dead after vehicle crashes into power pole near Lyons

LINN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two people died early Saturday morning when their vehicle crashed head-on into a power pole near Lyons. Around 2:41 a.m., deputies and emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 4700 block of Lyons-Mill City Drive, east of Lyons in Linn County, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported.
LYONS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Trial begins for former Forest Grove police officer Schuetz

Another former officer, Steven Teets, will stand trial next week. Both were dismissed over an Oct. 31, 2020, incident. The trial began Wednesday, July 13, for a former Forest Grove police officer who was fired for giving an allegedly intoxicated colleague a ride home, rather than arresting him, after a reported altercation in October 2020. Bradley Schuetz appeared in Washington County Circuit Court in Hillsboro Wednesday. He is accused of first-degree official misconduct, a Class A misdemeanor crime punishable by punishable by up to 364 days in jail, a fine of up to $6,250 or both. A D V E...
FOREST GROVE, OR

