ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Italy's leader wins confidence vote but coalition in doubt

By FRANCES D'EMILIO
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qThFT_0gfTGIxL00
Italy Politics The Italian Senate's billboard green, red and white characters shows the final results at the Senate, in Rome, Thursday, July 14, 2022, after voting a bill on various economic measures. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (Gregorio Borgia)

ROME — (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi won a confidence vote Thursday in the Senate but the future of his pandemic unity government was in doubt after the populist 5-Star Movement boycotted the vote, throwing his coalition into crisis.

The vote was 172-39 on a relief bill to help Italians facing soaring energy costs, but 5-Stars senators were absent after confirming they wouldn’t participate.

Draghi met later Thursday with President Sergio Mattarella to decide on the next steps, including a possible offer to resign. Draghi has repeatedly made it clear that the populists were among the coalition partners that signed up to be part of his government last year and that he wouldn’t continue without them.

Mattarella could accept or reject any resignation by Draghi. The president could also ask Draghi to go before Parliament in the coming days to seek a formal vote on the government itself, to see if the ranks of squabbling allies would rally around him.

Parliament’s term expires in spring 2023. If Mattarella can’t come up with a solution so Draghi’s government can continue, he is expected to dissolve the legislature and call an early election, which could come as early as late September.

Mattarella had tapped the former European Central Bank chief — who was known as “Super Mario” for his “whatever it takes” rescue of the euro — to pull Italy out of the coronavirus pandemic and lay the groundwork to make use of billions in European Union pandemic recovery funds.

The 5-Stars had joined Draghi's broad coalition of national unity, which included parties both on the right and the left.

But the 5-Stars, which have lost significant support in recent years, have been complaining that their interests have been ignored. In the measure voted on Thursday, the 5-Stars opposed a provision to allow Rome to operate a garbage incinerator on the outskirts of the chronically trash-choked Italian capital.

That item was just part of a bill that reduces taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel, as well as extends utility bill relief to hard-pressed Italians, but 5-Star leader Giuseppe Conte cited the provision in announcing late Wednesday that his lawmakers would boycott the vote.

In the debate Thursday, several senators blasted Conte’s decision.

Being in a government “is not like picking up a menu and deciding, antipasto, no, gelato, yes,″ said Emma Bonino, who leads a tiny pro-Europe party.

Others noted that Draghi had increasing become a pivotal figure in Europe as Russia wages war against Ukraine, especially with the impending departure of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

An ally of center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian premier, argued in the Senate that a collapse of Draghi’s government could trigger “the destabilization of Europe.”

“You’d be doing a favor to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” thundered Sen. Antonio Saccone.

Draghi has governed with the support of virtually all of Italy’s main parties, with the exception of the fast-rising far-right Brothers of Italy party, which has demanded that Mattarella pull the plug on Parliament and give Italians a chance at voting in new leaders.

But Giovanni Orsina, a history professor and director of the school of government at Rome's LUISS university, said Mattarella would want to avoid calling an early election and will likely ask Draghi to go to Parliament to see if he can command a new, workable majority.

“We've got the pandemic, we got the war, we have inflation, we have the energy crisis. So certainly this is not a good moment,” Orsina said. "And also because Mattarella believes, rightly, that his mission is to safeguard stability.”

Among Draghi’s achievements has been keeping Italy on track with reforms that the EU has made a condition for the country to receive 200 billion euros (dollars) in pandemic recovery assistance. Much of that EU funding is already allocated and subject to automatic mechanisms, suggesting the funding won't be lost, even amid government instability.

“But of course the fact that Draghi with his prestige, international prestige, is not behind that, is going to have some kind consequences,” Orsina said.

___

Nicole Winfield and Paolo Santalucia contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Factbox-Possible Scenarios as Italy's Government Faces Collapse

ROME (Reuters) - Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government is on the brink of collapse after the 5-Star Movement said it will not take part in a parliamentary confidence vote on a cost-of-living aid package on Thursday. Here are possible scenarios after the Senate vote, which could unleash political chaos in...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Ignore the Chaos. Britain’s System Is Working.

In times of crisis, Britain’s arcane constitution seems absurd—often because it is absurd. Questions emerge to which no one ever seems entirely sure of the answer. What if, for example, Boris Johnson had not resigned last week but instead sought to cling to power by asking the Queen to dissolve Parliament to hold new elections? At this point, somebody is sure to cite some old but meaningful convention, only for somebody else to discover that the source of this apparently sacred but largely forgotten rule is in fact an anonymous letter written to a newspaper. This all actually happened.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
Person
Giuseppe Conte
Person
Sergio Mattarella
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Legislature#Russia#Senate#Italians#Parliament#European Central Bank#European Union
The Associated Press

North Macedonia parliament OKs deal; EU talks start July 19

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia has approved a French proposal that opens the way for negotiations to join the European Union and overcome Bulgarian objections. There were 68 votes in favor of the proposal in the 120-member chamber, with the leftist coalition, which has 61 seats, getting the backing of small ethnic Albanian parties. Opposition lawmakers left the chamber in protest, abstaining from the vote. Protesters gathered again outside Parliament, as they have done every day for 10 days, but the protest ended peacefully. Under the proposal, announced by French President Emmanuel Macron last month, North Macedonia would commit to changing its constitution to recognize a Bulgarian minority, protect minority rights and banish hate speech, as Bulgaria, an EU member since 2007, has demanded.
POLITICS
Reuters

EU tells Hungary, Poland to step up their democracy game

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Union told Hungary and Poland on Wednesday to improve judicial and media independence, as well as anti-graft safeguards, saying conditions to unlock billions in aid for the two have not been met and serious concerns persist.
POLITICS
pymnts

Croatia Gets EU Approval to Adopt Euro

The European Union on Tuesday (July 12) gave its final approval for Croatia to adopt the euro early next year at a signing ceremony in Brussels, making it the 20th member country to adopt it as its official currency. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, had recommended Croatia for...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
WashingtonExaminer

Far Left and far Right unite in France to shoot down COVID-19 passport bill

France's far-left and far-right parties united on Tuesday to defeat a proposal that would require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter France. The proposal was put forth by French President Emmanuel Macron's ruling En Marche party, which lost its majority in the National Assembly last month, according to AFP. The far-right National Rally and far-left France Unbowed were joined by moderate right-wing Republicans, known as The Republicans, to shoot down the proposal, 219-195. The victory for the opposition marks the first major defeat for En Marche since the loss of its majority.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Airline chiefs head to Farnborough in buoyant mood, despite economic headwinds

Farnborough has seen its share of aviation firsts. It was the site of the UK’S first powered flight, and of the public debuts of planes from Concorde to fighter jets. But the biennial airshow notched up an unwelcome first in 2020, when it was cancelled after an unbroken 70-year run – a symbol of the turmoil in the aviation industry caused by coronavirus.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Sri Lanka's turmoil explained

Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency after the crisis-hit nation's president fled to the Maldives, with protesters also demanding the prime minister quit. President Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka on Wednesday for the Maldives.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Hungarians rally against Orban's reforms, skeptical of change

BUDAPEST, July 16 (Reuters) - Around 1,000 Hungarians demonstrated against Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government on Saturday in the latest of a series of smaller demonstrations this week since his right-wing Fidesz party passed legislation sharply raising taxes on small firms.
PROTESTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
108K+
Followers
116K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy