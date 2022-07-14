State Debate: Great Replacement Theory raises its ugly head in Kenosha, columnist insists

On June 30, the U.S supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade, declaring that the constitutional right to an abortion, that was upheld for almost half a century, no longer exists. The right to an abortion is now being left up to the states. Wisconsin therefore reverted back to its 1849 abortion law, which criminalizes abortion. It is now a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion on a woman, no matter the circumstances of her pregnancy including pregnancy as a result of rape or incest, unless the pregnancy endangers the life of the mother. Gov. Tony Evers’ has promised to grant clemency to doctors who are prosecuted for performing abortions, and is fighting to maintain legal abortions for all in Wisconsin. Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul plan to challenge Wisconsin’s abortion law by filing a lawsuit claiming the state’s 19th century criminal abortion ban is superseded by more modern legislation and cannot be enforced. Also arguing that the 1849 law conflicts with several state laws that regulate how a physician can provide an abortion. We, the editorial board agree with Evers’ decision to file a lawsuit. Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law should not stand, and the legislature should revert back to the current law before Roe v. Wade was overturned.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO