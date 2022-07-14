ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

State Debate: Great Replacement Theory raises its ugly head in Kenosha, columnist insists

captimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a guest commentary for the Kenosha News, Alex Whitaker of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism writes that the so-called Great Replacement Theory is showing up in the Kenosha area. He points to recent antisemitic literature drops in several local neighborhoods to make his point. Do absentee ballot...

captimes.com

