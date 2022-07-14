ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local partnership aims to expand students’ access to 3D printing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new local partnership plans to bring 3D printing technology into middle and high schools across the country.

Ultimaker is donating more than 20 of its 3D printers through its newly created partnership with America Makes, a Youngstown organization leading the way in additive manufacturing and 3D printing technology.

The Ultimaker printers, assembled in Memphis, Tennessee, are already deployed in many schools and universities, but the local partnership aims to strengthen that commitment and make the technology more accessible to students.

“With our partnership with America Makes, we aim to add sustainable value across our community and foster an environment of equity that enables the next generation of engineers to leverage 3D printing and solve the world’s challenges with additive manufacturing. Together we can make it happen,” read a statement from James Butler, vice president of Ultimaker, Americas.

“We believe increasing diversity of youth pursuing these types of careers will not only benefit the additive industry but all of manufacturing,” said Josh Cramer, director of Education and Workforce Development at America Makes.

To take advantage of the program, schools and organizations must complete a partnership agreement and follow a tailored program through the companies.

information or to be considered to receive a printer, visit AmericaMakes.us.

America Makes was founded in 2012 as the Department of Defense’s national manufacturing innovation institute for additive manufacturing.

Ultimaker was established in 2011 and offers 3D printing products and services in the industry.

