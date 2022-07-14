ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Feds targeting drug traffickers in Lawrence County

By Chelsea Simeon
 2 days ago
Adobe Stock

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Lawrence County has been officially designated as a “High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA)” by the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Lawrence joins five other western Pennsylvania counties — Allegheny, Beaver, Washington, Westmoreland and Erie — in receiving dedicated federal resources to coordinate federal, state and local governments to fight drug trafficking and abuse, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

Chung says drug traffickers from other areas are coming into the county for large-scale distribution of controlled substances. According to Chung, this is due to a large number of drug users in the area, proximity to highways and interstates and the perceived lack of sanctions against drug traffickers.

She said Lawrence County residents benefit from the designation because it allows them to bring in resources to dismantle the drug trafficking organizations.

“We will use these crucial resources to attack the opioid crisis, to curtail cocaine trafficking and to prevent the widespread distribution of methamphetamine, which has become a serious problem in Western Pennsylvania,” she said.

Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa agreed.

“Our designation as a HITDA community will provide additional resources, expand the reach of law enforcement and ensure that traffickers of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl are attacked at their sources and distribution points. I look forward to building upon our cooperative efforts to make Lawrence County a safer place,” read a statement from Lamancusa.

