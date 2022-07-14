Odin School Superintendent still hopeful for school to start on time

Romy McAlexander, 24, of Centralia, IL, passed away at 7:16 pm July 10, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, IL. She was born September 13, 1997, to Keith Emerson McAlexander and Jacenta Elaine Thompson (Frank) of Mt. Vernon. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two younger brothers, Howie McAlexander and Ireland McAlexander, both of Mt. Vernon, maternal grandparents Joyce Littrell (Cindy) of Mt. Vernon and Stephen Doerner (Martha) of Winder, Georgia, paternal grandparents Debbie Ingram (Rowan) of Mt. Vernon and Terry McAlexander (Lisa) of Mt. Vernon, paternal great grandmother Virginia McAlexander of Salem, one uncle Justin McAlexander (Sarah) and one aunt Shana Littrell, and her niece Emersyn McAlexander of Belle Rive.
