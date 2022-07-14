ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odin, IL

Odin School Superintendent still hopeful for school to start on time

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOdin School Superintendent Melinda Kirgan is still hopeful for construction work to be mostly completed to start school on time next month. She gave an update to the school board Wednesday night. “We are moving right along and I think we are in good shape. It looks like at...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Moran named to new Granite City schools position

GRANITE CITY — Tim Moran has been named Vocational Education and District Student Safety Coordinator for the Granite City School District No. Entering his 32nd yeard with the district, Moran spent the past 13 years as an administrator. He served as Granite City High School Assistant Principal and oversaw the Career Technical Education (CTE) Program for the past nine years. The CTE program consists of machining, building trades, automotive, welding, electricity and all business classes.
GRANITE CITY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County back at ‘high community level’ for COVID-19

Marion County is back up to the ‘high community level’ for COVID-19 as a result of 109 new or probable COVID cases being reported in the week ending Thursday along with seven new hospitalizations. Cases were up nine percent from the prior week. At the high level, the...
MARION COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

IDOT wants your opinion on proposed IL-37 improvements in Benton

CARBONDALE – The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold an open house-style public meeting to discuss proposed improvements to Illinois 37 from the north edge of Bonnie to Bond Street in Benton. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 19 from 4 – 6 p.m. at Rend Lake...
BENTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County has first COVID-19-related death since early March

The Marion County Health Department is reporting the county’s first COVID-19-related death since early March. Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow says she is saddened to announce the death of a female in her 80s who was a long-term care resident, was vaccinated and was in the hospital. Marion County...
MARION COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Odin, IL
Local
Illinois Education
The Telegraph

Prenzler wants tax cap on November ballot

EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler wants the Madison County Board to place a Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (PTELL) referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot. The bid comes a week after the county board voted last week to remove some of Prenzler’s powers, citing “inept” management...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Planning Commission approves changes to clear way for craft cannabis facility

A state-permitted craft cannabis grow facility has moved a step closer to reality in a vacant industrial building on the northwest side of Centralia. Charles Voss Junior wants to utilize the old Ziegler or Plastiflex buildings at 823 Aaron Parkway for the indoor facility. A 325 by 240 foot and 300 by 70-foot building remain standing at the complex while a third was heavily damaged in a fire several years ago.
CENTRALIA, IL
thebengilpost.com

Residents seek water quality answers from Gillespie City Council

With upward of 60 residents crowded into the Gillespie Civic Center, city officials tried to allay concerns over the city’s water supply and warned that correcting the issues will take time. The hour-long confrontation took place during the regular meeting of the city council on Monday night. Residents complained...
Effingham Radio

IDOC and Vandalia Mayor Release Statements on Vandalia Correctional Center

The Illinois Department of Corrections and the Vandalia Mayor have released statements in regards to the Vandalia Correctional Center. “I want to dispel some false information that is being spread throughout the state and specifically at Vandalia Correctional Center. Vandalia Correctional Center is NOT closing nor was it being considered for closure.
VANDALIA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Williams
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia issues boil order for portion of southeast side of town

The City of Centralia has issued a boil order for a portion of the southeast side of town following a water main break on Greenview Road. The streets included are Greenview Road from Perrine to US 51 including Anica, Andrew, Hannah, Annette, Pine, Eastwood, and Greenwood. The boil order is in effect until further notice.
CENTRALIA, IL
Effingham Radio

2022 Effingham County Fair Queen Candidates Announced

The 2022 Effingham County Fair Queen Candidates have been announced. The Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Pageant announced the contestants on their Facebook Page on Tuesday. The following are competing for the title of Miss Effingham County Fair:. Riley Arend. Kendyl Schultz. Violet Wendling. Kyandra Zerrusen. Anna Carrell. Peyton Garrard.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, July 16th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 37-year-old Centralia man for home invasion, aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and intimidation. Marcelino Garcia-San Diego was taken to the Marion County Jail. No other details are yet available. Centralia Police arrested 18-year-old Jacob Street of East Noleman in Centralia for burglary and...
SALEM, IL
The Telegraph

County gears up to help steelworkers

WOOD RIVER - In the two weeks since US Steel announced its plans to cease operations in Granite City, Madison County officials are looking at how the closure will impact its workforce and communities. "We may not know everything that is happening just yet," Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. "But what we do know is this closure will be a loss for Madison County. The impact this will have on the workforce, their families and local communities will be felt throughout the Metro East." On June 28, U.S. Steel announced its plans to sell and repurpose the blast furnaces at its Granite City Works facility. The company signed a non-binding letter of intent with SunCoke Energy Inc., a raw material processing and handling company, to acquire the two blast furnaces and construct a new 2-million ton facility to produce pig iron.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior High School#Air Conditioning#The School Board#The Baptist Church
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 07/19 – Romy McAlexander

Romy McAlexander, 24, of Centralia, IL, passed away at 7:16 pm July 10, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, IL. She was born September 13, 1997, to Keith Emerson McAlexander and Jacenta Elaine Thompson (Frank) of Mt. Vernon. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two younger brothers, Howie McAlexander and Ireland McAlexander, both of Mt. Vernon, maternal grandparents Joyce Littrell (Cindy) of Mt. Vernon and Stephen Doerner (Martha) of Winder, Georgia, paternal grandparents Debbie Ingram (Rowan) of Mt. Vernon and Terry McAlexander (Lisa) of Mt. Vernon, paternal great grandmother Virginia McAlexander of Salem, one uncle Justin McAlexander (Sarah) and one aunt Shana Littrell, and her niece Emersyn McAlexander of Belle Rive.
CENTRALIA, IL
The Telegraph

License not renewed for Granite City mobile home park

EDWARDSVILLE - Annual licenses for six of seven Madison County mobile home parks were approved at Monday's Public Safety Committee meeting. The license for Lakeshore Estates Mobile Home Park, located in the 3100 block of W. Chain of Rocks Road, Granite City, was held pending the resolution of a number of issues.
GRANITE CITY, IL
heraldpubs.com

Holy Childhood Church Welcomes New Priest

MASCOUTAH – On July 1, for just the 12th time since the parish was founded in 1857, Holy Childhood of Jesus Catholic Church in Mascoutah welcomed their newly assigned priest, Father Nicholas Fleming. In June, Bishop Michael McGovern, Bishop of the Belleville Diocese, appointed Fr. Paul Wienhoff as Pastor...
MASCOUTAH, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
madisoncountyjournal.com

Madison mom: ‘Bottom fell out’ and they needed help

A Madison mother raising three children said “the bottom fell out” last summer and she turned to a church for assistance. “They were just so helpful and accepting and supportive,” said the woman who asked to remain anonymous for this story. “But the main thing was the acceptance.”
MADISON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, July 15th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested two people on felony possession of drug charges. 30-year-old Brittany Stephens of South Hickory in Centralia was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 30-year-old Donna Crabtree of Linden Avenue in Centralia was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, July 14th, 2022

A 48-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Wamac Police on a felony failure to appear in court warrant on a pending violation of order of protection case. Timothy Marshall of Clinmar was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $30,000 bond. 29-year-old...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Fan motor malfunction fills garage of Centralia home with smoke

Centralia City Fire Officials report no damage in a fire call Thursday morning at the Darrell Jones home at 609 Rasback. Firemen responded after Jones came home and found his garage full of smoke. The smoke was traced to a locked-up fan motor. Once the fan was disconnected, the smoke...
CENTRALIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy