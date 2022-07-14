Window Smashed, Firearm Stolen In Broad Daylight Northampton County Car Break-In, Police Say

An occupant of the vehicle pictured above broke a window and stole a firearm from a car parked on the 2800 block of Brodhead Road in Bethlehem Township around 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, local police said. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Township Police Dept. via Facebook

A window was smashed and a firearm was stolen during a Northampton County car break-in in broad daylight, say authorities who are seeking clues on the culprit.

An occupant of the vehicle pictured above broke a window and stole a firearm from a car parked on the 2800 block of Brodhead Road in Bethlehem Township around 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, local police said in a release on Wednesday, July 13.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2020-2022 Hyundai Sonata and has been involved in other thefts around the county, though its registration plate has been swapped several times, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Bethlehem Township Police Ptl. Brehm at 610-814-6414 or email pbrehm@bethlehemtwp.com.

