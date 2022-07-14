ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Nile Virus Detected In Massachusetts For The First Time In 2022

By David Cifarelli
 2 days ago
Humans contract West Nile Virus when bitten by an infected mosquito Photo Credit: FotoshopTofs on Pixabay

West Nile Virus has officially been detected in Massachusetts for the first time this year, the Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Wednesday, July 13.

The virus was found in a mosquito sample found collected on July 11 in Easton, DPH said. So far, no human cases of the virus have been detected but health officials are heeding a warning to state residents.

“West Nile virus is part of summer in Massachusetts, and we expect to see infected mosquitoes at this time of year,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “Now is the time to start taking steps to avoid mosquito bites."

DPH offers several suggestions to reduce one's risk of contracting the virus such as mosquito-proofing your home and protecting pets. More information about WNV can be found on the DPH's website.

IN THIS ARTICLE
