ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New UK finance minister Zahawi to address banks and investors on July 19

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1xQP_0gfTFFLN00

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Britain's new finance minister, Nadhim Zahawi, will address the City of London's financial sector in a speech on July 19, organisers of the annual Mansion House event said on Thursday.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and the City of London's Lord Mayor, Vincent Keaveny, will also speak at the historic dinner in the heart of London's financial district, which is attended by top bankers and other senior figures.

Zahawi's participation had been unclear, as he only took up his new role last week, and had been in the running to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader until he was eliminated in a vote of lawmakers on Wednesday.

The financial sector is hoping Zahawi will use his speech to confirm that the government is going ahead with new financial services legislation, described by recently departed City minister John Glen as a post-Brexit "reset" of the sector to boost London's appeal to global investors.

The bill, long in the works, would free capital at insurers to invest in infrastructure, regulate stablecoins - a form of crypto-asset designed for day-to-day payments - and make it easier for smaller investors to participate in the stock market.

Banks are also keen to see if the government sticks with proposals to require regulators at the BoE and the Financial Conduct Authority to give greater weight to boosting the sector's international competitiveness.

The issue has proved divisive, stoking concerns of a return to "light touch" regulation which ended with banks being bailed out in the 2008 financial crisis. Lawmakers on the House of Commons' Treasury Committee and in the House of Lords have voiced doubts about the proposal.

Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones; editing by William James and Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Explainer: How Sri Lanka spiralled into crisis

July 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's economic crisis looks to have finally toppled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Rajapaksa fled the country early on Wednesday, likely headed to the Maldives, hours before he was to have left office.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nadhim Zahawi
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

Pro-Brexit UK regions more dependent on EU for exports, report finds

Brexit-supporting regions in the UK are becoming increasingly dependent on the EU for their manufacturing exports, research by the trade body Make UK has found. The report, based on quarterly manufacturing outlook data measuring performance in output, orders, employment and investment intentions, also found the EU remains the “overwhelmingly dominant” destination for UK manufacturing exports.
ECONOMY
nationalinterest.org

New World Order: China Promotes ‘Non-Western Multilateralism’ at BRICS Summit

The BRICS group comprises the five largest developing economies; its members contain forty percent of the world’s population and one-fourth of global GDP. China hosted the first day of the fourteenth annual BRICS Summit—a series of meetings involving the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—on Wednesday, amid a series of major shifts in the global world order and rising geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and East Asia.
INDIA
Daily Mail

The US and Australia hit back at China as Anthony Albanese prepares to fly to Fiji after Beijing caused uproar ahead of the Pacific Islands Forum

Spurred on by Chinese interest in the region, the United States will boost funding and establish two new embassies in the Pacific as it grows its footprint in the blue continent. On Wednesday, US Vice President Kamala Harris will virtually address Pacific Islands Forum members and announce new postings in...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

India raids second Chinese mobile company this month

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), the government said Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crime investigation agency, said it sent a notice to the company seeking recovery of the money. Oppo India, a subsidiary of China’s Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd, is the second Chinese mobile company to be searched by the directorate this month. The actions underscore the tough scrutiny of Chinese companies following a Himalayan border standoff between the armies of the two nuclear-armed neighbors that began in 2020. Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers have been killed in the standoff.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk Finance#Investors#Bank Of England#Conservative Party#City#Boe
International Business Times

Africa's Dream Of Feeding China Hits Hard Reality

Watching workers poke avocados from the treetops in an orchard owned by Kenyan agriculture firm Kakuzi, managing director Chris Flowers revels in the thought some might soon go to the crown jewel of emerging consumer markets: China. Taking advantage of Beijing's deeper focus on trade with African countries to help...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
US News and World Report

Solomon Islands PM Meets Australian, New Zealand Leaders Over China Pact

SUVA (Reuters) - The Solomon Islands prime minister met counterparts from Australia and New Zealand for the first time since striking a security pact with China that sparked concern among U.S. allies over Beijing's military ambitions in the Pacific islands. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese...
POLITICS
Reuters

China pushes for U.N. arms embargo on Haiti criminal gangs

UNITED NATIONS, July 14 (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it wants the United Nations Security Council to impose an arms embargo on criminal gangs in Haiti as the 15-member body negotiates a resolution to extend a U.N. political mission in the strife-torn Caribbean country.
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

495K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy