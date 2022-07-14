Report: Rent significantly increasing in Ithaca, Cortland

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Arrests made for motorcycle theft in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department responded to the 700 block of West Court Street around 6:45 am for a report of three masked men pushing a motorcycle into a box truck. Officers found two bikes in the truck, one of which was confirmed stolen. Cameron McCaffery, Joshua Walsh, and Vincent Freeman are all charged with felony possession of stolen property. Walsh was released on his own recognizance. McCaffery was remanded to Tompkins County Jail on $5,000/$10,000 bail/bond due to multiple warrants. Vincent Freeman is being held in Tompkins County Jail without bail.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO