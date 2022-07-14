ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Report: Rent significantly increasing in Ithaca, Cortland

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Rent prices continue to rise in Ithaca. Current data from Rent dot...

Related
String of bicycle thefts in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A rash of bicycle thefts at Cornell. The Cornell University Police Department is investigating a series of stolen bikes from June 15th to June 29th. Authorities say the suspects are targeting bike racks mostly from north and central campus. They cut the cable locks and ride the stolen bike away. Officials recommend high quality solid locking systems, like U-locks. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cornell Police.
ITHACA, NY
Three charged with motorcycle theft in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Arrests made for motorcycle theft in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department responded to the 700 block of West Court Street around 6:45 am for a report of three masked men pushing a motorcycle into a box truck. Officers found two bikes in the truck, one of which was confirmed stolen. Cameron McCaffery, Joshua Walsh, and Vincent Freeman are all charged with felony possession of stolen property. Walsh was released on his own recognizance. McCaffery was remanded to Tompkins County Jail on $5,000/$10,000 bail/bond due to multiple warrants. Vincent Freeman is being held in Tompkins County Jail without bail.
ITHACA, NY
IPD responded to three calls over three hours Friday night

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officers had a busy evening Friday in Ithaca. A 25-year-old man was arrested shortly after 6:30 Friday night after police responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Chestnut Street. Daniel Platoni is charged with aggravated family offense, which is a felony, and two...
ITHACA, NY

