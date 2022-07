Nearly two weeks into the implementation of Berlin’s short-term rental ordinance, everything seems to be running smoothly, according to Planning Director Dave Engelhart. “The only thing is I still get people in the R-1 and R-2 (zones) who don’t like the fact it has to be their permanent residence,” Engelhart said. “That’s still unpopular with those people. For the people who want to own a second home and have it not be a primary residence, there’s no real avenue for them to (obtain) a short-term rental license, so that’s the pushback.”

BERLIN, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO