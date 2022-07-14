ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Justin Rose withdraws from The Open due to back injury

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQcfG_0gfTCURf00
Justin Rose withdrew from the 150th Open Championship due to a back injury. Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Network

The 150th Open Championship gets underway Thursday morning, but Justin Rose will not be among the field of competitors.

The one-time major champion withdrew from the event due to a back injury, hours before he was set to tee off in a group with Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari. According to ESPN's Tom Hamilton, Rose picked up the injury during a practice round on Wednesday.

"On the fourth hole yesterday during my practice round, I made a swing with my driver and started to feel pain in my lower back," Rose said, per Hamilton. "I've been getting around-the-clock treatment, but it just doesn't feel ready to compete in this prestigious championship."

Rikuya Hoshino was called up to replace Rose in the Fleetwood-Molinari grouping on Thursday morning. So far this year, the 41-year-old South African has missed the cut at the Masters, finished tied for 13th in the PGA Championship and tied for 37th in the US Open.

Rose has 24 career first-place finishes since turning pro (10 on the PGA Tour). His one major title came at the 2013 U.S. Open.

Rose finished in second place at the 2018 Open Championship.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And A First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets Made A Counter Offer Asking For Just Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks

The NBA rumor mill has been full of potential trade ideas for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Kai, who has opted into his $37 million player option, is yet to officially demand a trade, but most believed he would do so since Kevin Durant requested a trade. The most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Championship#Us Open#Back Injury#Espn#Fleetwood#South African#Masters#Pga
Larry Brown Sports

Rory McIlroy has 1 word to describe Open Championship

Rory McIlroy had one word to describe this year’s Open Championship at St. Andrews. The four-time major champion shot a 6-under 66 to finish second after the first round of this year’s event. After his round, he described this year’s major as “fiddly.”. What’s interesting is...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Lakers’ last trade offer to Nets for Kyrie Irving

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively working on a trade that will land Kyrie Irving in L.A. That said, the two sides have yet to come to an agreement. While a general framework for a prospective deal exists, two players have consistently served as a roadblock. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The Panthers Won’t Have A QB Competition For Long

The Carolina Panthers come into the 2022 season with three quarterbacks, all seen as possible starters. However, the team won’t have a quarterback competition for very long this season. This is because Baker Mayfield is coming into Carolina to show why he’s the starting quarterback for the team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

The Open 2022 live scoring and first round leaderboard as Rory McIlroy shines

American Cameron Young made his first round at the British Open a memorable one, carding an eight-under 64 on Thursday to hold the clubhouse lead two clear of Claret Jug favourite Rory McIlroy as the ‘Home of Golf’ rolled out the welcome mat.There had been worries in the run up to the season’s final major that calm winds and firm, fast conditions would leave the venerable Old Course vulnerable to low scoring and that’s exactly what happened as the world’s best golfers attacked the defenceless layout.But as the last groupings were finishing their rounds on a grinding first day...
GOLF
The Independent

The Open 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 2 at St Andrews including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

The Open returns to St Andrews in celebration of its 150th event with the world’s best descending on the iconic Old Course.Collin Morikawa defends his title with a host of names in contention to land the final major of the golf season.The weather in St Andrews this week could make for a low-scoring tournament, but Tommy Fleetwood, who finished second in The Open 2019, is eager for a difficult test.The Open 2022 LIVE: Latest scores and first round leaderboard featuring Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods“I would like the wind to blow, I’d like the conditions to be as rough...
GOLF
FanSided

British Open Saturday tee times: Who made the cut at The Open Championship?

After two rounds of the British Open, the cut has been made, so let’s see what notable names didn’t make the weekend and the tee times for those who did. The first two rounds of the British Open didn’t see much carnage, but it did feature many excellent golf moments. While there are a lot of notable names that won’t play this weekend, the field who is should provide plenty of entertainment.
GOLF
The Independent

The Open 2022: Cameron Young sets pace as Rory McIlroy makes flying start at St Andrews

American Cameron Young led the way amid predicted low scoring on the first day of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews but favourite Rory McIlroy was not far behind.Young carded seven birdies in 12 holes first and also missed a couple of relatively short putts at the par-five 14th and 15th which would have got him to nine under.But McIlroy was hot on his heels with a birdie attempt to also turn in 31 just sliding by, although he would have been more than satisfied with his four-under outward half.The Northern Irishman had the ideal start as his putt...
GOLF
960 The Ref

2022 British Open Tracker: Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson among early starters

The 2022 Open Championship — or British Open, as the Americans call it — is underway at St. Andrews, the home of golf. The final men's major of the year, this year's Open promises to be a fast-moving, wide-open affair. There's one favorite (Rory McIlroy) and a host of challengers (Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and more) but no consensus runaway pick.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow Owns What Could Be An Untouchable NFL Record

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got his first NFL individual award when he was named last season’s Comeback Player of the Year. It is a fitting honor for the former LSU standout who saw his rookie season cut short due to an ACL and MCL tear. But he bounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

36K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy