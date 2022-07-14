Justin Rose withdraws from The Open due to back injury

Justin Rose withdrew from the 150th Open Championship due to a back injury. Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Network

The 150th Open Championship gets underway Thursday morning, but Justin Rose will not be among the field of competitors.

The one-time major champion withdrew from the event due to a back injury, hours before he was set to tee off in a group with Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari. According to ESPN's Tom Hamilton, Rose picked up the injury during a practice round on Wednesday.

"On the fourth hole yesterday during my practice round, I made a swing with my driver and started to feel pain in my lower back," Rose said, per Hamilton. "I've been getting around-the-clock treatment, but it just doesn't feel ready to compete in this prestigious championship."

Rikuya Hoshino was called up to replace Rose in the Fleetwood-Molinari grouping on Thursday morning. So far this year, the 41-year-old South African has missed the cut at the Masters, finished tied for 13th in the PGA Championship and tied for 37th in the US Open.

Rose has 24 career first-place finishes since turning pro (10 on the PGA Tour). His one major title came at the 2013 U.S. Open.

Rose finished in second place at the 2018 Open Championship.