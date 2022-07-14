ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Tory leadership contest: Liz Truss quizzed after criticism flies in race to No 10

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiz Truss has said she would not make "disparaging comments" about her Tory leadership rivals amid claims the contest has turned nasty. It comes as Penny Mordaunt - one of the contenders in the race to No 10 - was criticised by a former minister. Ms Truss and Ms...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
U.K.
The Independent

Nadine Dorries claims ‘coup’ brought down Boris Johnson

Nadine Dorries has accused fellow Tory MPs of staging a “coup” against Boris Johnson.The Culture Secretary has been one of the Prime Minister’s most ardent supporters, sticking by him even as support for his leadership collapsed at Westminster.In a pre-released clip from BBC Panorama, Ms Dorries says: “I was quite stunned that there were people who thought that removing the Prime Minister who won the biggest majority that we’ve had since Margaret Thatcher in less than three years.“Just the the anti-democratic nature of what they’re doing alone was enough to alarm me.Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries MP tells @BBCLauraK she believes...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 denies Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds caught ‘in flagrante’ in his office when MP walked in

Boris Johnson and his then girlfriend Carrie Symonds were not caught “in flagrante” when a government minister walked in on them in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary, Downing Street has told The Independent.A senior No 10 source attacked “sordid and untrue” reports of the alleged incident that have surfaced in recent days.The source said Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, who raised concerns with colleagues after walking in on the couple in 2018, before their relationship was public, is “adamant that nothing remotely physical was going on”.They were not found “in physical contact” by Mr Burns, stated the No...
POLITICS
The Independent

Eight go forward into first round of voting in the Tory leadership race

Eight contenders will be on the ballot paper when Tory MPs begin voting on Wednesday to elect a successor to Boris Johnson, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, has announced.Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi and Suella Braverman all secured the 20 nominations from fellow MPs needed to enter the contest.Moments before the announcement in a Commons committee room, former health secretary Sajid Javid said he was pulling out having apparently failed to attract enough support.Earlier Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that he was abandoning his bid and would...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Gavin Williamson
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Penny Mordaunt
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Boris Johnson's Chequers wedding party moved after criticism

A wedding party for Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie will no longer be held at the prime minister's country house following criticism of the venue choice. Newspaper reports said plans had been made for a party at Chequers in July. A No 10 source told the BBC "nothing had...
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Britain's embattled Boris Johnson to resign as Conservative leader, try to stay on as prime minister

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign and will formalize his decision in a public announcement on Thursday, The Associated Press reports, citing an official in his Downing Street office. The BBC's Chris Mason reports that Johnson will resign as Conservative Party leader but "continue as prime minister until the autumn," acting as caretaker head of government until the Conservatives pick a new party leader before their annual conference in October. It's not clear he will be allowed to stay on that long.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Tory#Eu#The European Union
BBC

Ukraine war: British man Paul Urey held by separatists dies

Briton Paul Urey, who was captured by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine, has died in detention, reports say. The 45-year-old's family, who was contacted by the UK Foreign Office about the reports, told the BBC they had "begged" him not to go abroad. The UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Russia...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘considering peerage for Nadine Dorries’

Boris Johnson is thought to be considering a peerage for his most loyal cabinet minister Nadine Dorries as part of his resignation honours list.The prime minister is reportedly planning to put his culture secretary into the House of Lords as part of a tradition allowing him to recommend certain appointments before leaving No 10.According to the Sunday Times, Ms Dorries is “expected” to go to the upper chamber and depart frontline politics for novel writing after Mr Johnson’s downfall.Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, and billionaire Tory donor Michael Hintze are also said to be in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Sajid Javid out of Tory leadership race as eight candidates remain

Eight contenders will be on the ballot paper when Tory MPs begin voting on Wednesday to elect a successor to Boris Johnson, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, has announced.Sajid Javid failed to make it to the next round as he did not receive the 20 MP nominations needed.The former health secretary announced he would be dropping out moments before the numbers of nominations that each candidate received were revealed at 6pm on Tuesday. The Bromsgrove MP received at least 13 nominations.The candidates that cleared the first hurdle of the race to succeed Mr Johnson as...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of ‘black-ops’ as desperate fight to stay in Tory leadership race begins

Liz Truss has been accused of “black-ops” in her desperate fight to stay in the Tory leadership race, as the party’s right-wing boosted her chances of being the next prime minister.Two leading supporters of the foreign secretary branded key rival Penny Mordaunt unfit to be prime minister as the contest turned nasty and undermined her claim to be fighting a clean campaign.The Tory infighting comes as one senior Truss supporter revealed frustration with MPs who have failed to vote for her as promised, telling The Independent: “This is the most duplicitous lying electorate you have ever come across.”David Frost...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Abuse of power’: Boris Johnson blocks Commons bid to force him from No 10 immediately

A Commons vote to try to force Boris Johnson out of No 10 immediately has been blocked by the government, in what has been condemned as an “abuse of power”.The no-confidence vote was expected on Wednesday after being requested by Labour but – in an unprecedented move – it has been denied parliamentary time.Erskine May, the parliamentary bible, states that “by established convention” the government “always accedes to the demand from the Leader of the Opposition”.A Labour spokesperson accused the government of “running scared”, saying: “This is totally unprecedented.“Yet again the Tories are changing the rules to protect their...
POLITICS
The Independent

Twitter spots Liz Truss recreating Thatcher outfit at Tory leadership debate

Twitter users were quick to spot Liz Truss seemingly recreating an outfit of Margaret Thatcher’s for her appearance at Channel 4’s Tory leadership debate.The Foreign Secretary donned a black blazer and white shirt with a large bow for the event on Friday, matching exactly what the former Conservative prime minister wore in a 1979 election broadcast.Hundreds of viewers took to the social media platform to point out the striking similarity.For the #C4LeaderDebate Liz Truss has recreated Margaret Thatcher’s appearance from her 1979 election broadcast down to the last detail pic.twitter.com/pqzJPADQsl— Andrew Gunn 🇺🇦 (@ASGunn) July 15, 2022One tweet, which garnered...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Eight Candidates Nominated to Succeed UK PM Johnson - Committee

LONDON (Reuters) - Eight candidates will compete to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, the committee in charge of organising the leadership contest said on Tuesday. The nominated candidates were Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Tom Tugendhat, Liz Truss...
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

Another contender ousted from race to replace UK PM Johnson

LONDON (AP) — Conservative Party lawmakers in Britain on Thursday knocked one of the six remaining contenders out of the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as front-runner Rishi Sunak worked to stave off momentum from surprise challenger Penny Mordaunt. Attorney General Suella Braverman secured the fewest votes from her colleagues, 27, and was eliminated from the race, leaving five contenders. Sunak, who quit as Britain’s Treasury chief last week, got the most votes, 101, with junior trade minister Mordaunt a strong second with 83. Bookmaker Ladbrokes said Mordaunt was now the favorite to win the leadership election, followed by Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who got 64 votes. Former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, a rising star of the party’s libertarian right, and centrist backbench lawmaker Tom Tugendhat remain in the race — though Tugendhat got just 32 votes and is under pressure to drop out.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Jacob Rees-Mogg dons a high-vis jacket while riding a forklift truck as he jokes he's 'learning in case I need a new job' - as Tory MPs vying to be the next PM are grilled in the first TV debate

Jacob Rees-Mogg has donned a high-vis jacket and joked he is learning to drive a forklift job 'in case I need new job'. The cabinet minister, who is backing Liz Truss in the ongoing leadership race, joked he might soon be out of a job as the race to find the new Prime Minister heats up with candidates being grilled in a TV debate tonight.
POLITICS
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt dumped from Tory leadership contest

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt have been eliminated from the race to succeed Boris Johnson after the first round of voting by Tory MPs.The senior Conservatives failed to get the 30 votes required to get to the next stage of the Tory leadership contest on Wednesday afternoon.The frontrunners, former chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and trade minister Penny Mordaunt, coasted through in their bid to be the next prime minister.Senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General Suella Braverman, and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch also progressed to the final six candidates.Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservative 1922 committee overseeing the contest, read out the results in a crowded Committee Room 14 in the House of Commons. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy