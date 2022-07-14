ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Alton OKs new committee members

By Dylan Suttles
 2 days ago
ALTON - Aldermen approved a number of committee appointments at the Alton City Council meeting Wednesday night. John Meehan and Eric Shultis were named to the Planning Commission. Sam Shaw and Doug Bader were named to the Historical Commission. Debbie Frakes was named to the...

