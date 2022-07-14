ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham believes Trump was aware of Steve Bannon's plan to declare victory in the 2020 election before it even began

By Rebecca Cohen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham listens during a signing of a “safe third country” agreement in the White House on July 26, 2019. Alex Wong/Getty Images
  • Stephanie Grisham believes Trump was in on Steve Bannon's plan to declare victory in the 2020 election before it even started.
  • New audio from days before the election shows Bannon saying Trump is going to declare victory.
  • "What Trump's going to do is just declare victory. But that doesn't mean he's the winner, he's just going to say he's the winner," Bannon said, according to the audio.

Timothy Travis
2d ago

like anyone with common sense would believe anything that someone who was so happy to be on the view not hardly

