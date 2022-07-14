ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Is ‘The Gray Man’ Available on Netflix? What We Know About the Release Date, Cast, and Plot of the Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans Movie

By Jason Rossi
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Ryan Gosling is about to make his return. The last time we saw him, Gosling re-teamed with La La Land director Damien Chazelle as astronaut Neil Armstrong in 2018’s First Man . Now, he’s set to star opposite Chris Evans going full-on jerk again in the Netflix original The Gray Man . Here’s what we know about the plot, cast, release date, and Netflix debut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=449cuy_0gfTCCnp00
Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the Netflix original movie ‘The Gray Man’ | Photos courtesy of Netflix

What is the plot of ‘The Gray Man’?

It’s been years since we had a Jack Ryan movie, and James Bond 26 is years away. The Gray Man should help fill the void.

Netflix sums it up like this:

When the CIA’s most skilled operative—whose true identity is known to none—accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.

Several stars dot ‘The Gray Man’ cast

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/D346arxIYBk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Regé-Jean Page Calls ‘The Gray Man’ a ‘Whole New Machine’ Compared to ‘Bridgerton’

Gosling plays Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, the uber-skilled agent. Evans — rocking a mustache — is Lloyd Hansen, a former CIA agent who will do anything to grab the information Gentry has. Sierra Six will have to fight the world’s best spies and assassins to ensure his survival.

Billy Bob Thorton appears as Donald Fitzroy, Gentry’s handler. Ana de Armas (Dani Miranda) plays a fellow agent who covers Gentry’s back. Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, and Dhanush, who admitted he doesn’t really know how he got cast in the movie, also play pivotal roles.

Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans Joe and Anthony Russo directed and produced, and Joe co-wrote the screenplay based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney.

Will ‘The Gray Man’ be released in theaters?

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BmllggGO4pM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ Starred Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron Before Finally Wrapping With Ryan Gosling 10 Years Later

Though it’s a Netflix production, The Gray Man hits theaters on July 15, 2022. However, the movie will have only a limited release.

Cinemark and Marcus theaters are some chains that will screen the roughly two-hour movie in select theaters, but Gosling and Evans fans won’t have to wait long to see the film in the comfort of their own homes.

Is the movie available on Netflix?

Netflix produced The Gray Man , and the movie hits the service at midnight Pacific time on July 22. That means it will be streaming all day before the new films come out that weekend.

Movies hitting theaters July 22 include Jordan Peele’s horror sci-fi film Nope and limited releases for films such as Bundles and My Old School .

Early reviews of ‘The Gray Man’ are promising

Critics who’ve been lucky enough to see the movie have written some promising The Gray Man reviews.

Joey Morona of the Cleveland Plain Dealer predicts plenty of Bourne series comparisons, but he writes that the action sequences and fight scenes are next-level and that Evans’ Lloyd is pure evil with a funny side.

Germain Lussier of Gizmodo tweeted , “The Gray Man is two hours of James Bond meets Fast and Furious . Super exciting action, massive scale & set pieces, solid, self-aware performances, consistent laughs, just a whole lot of fun. Gosling and Evans rule, supporting cast great, it’s a little obvious but never boring.”

Critic Courtney Howard writes that The Gray Man “has unrelenting, well-constructed action sequences. Battle of wits, bullets & brawn. Ryan Gosling & ChrisEvans share excellent repartee (and sleazebag facial hair!). Ana de Armas is badass & beauty. Dhanush’s scenes are ruthless & sharp.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: Ryan Gosling Took a Break From Acting After He ‘Lost Perspective’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Release Date Has Been Announced

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. It’s official! We are going to have the time of our lives, AGAIN, as...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie heads to Netflix

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie The Electric State is set to head to Netflix. The film was originally set up with Universal, but after over a year of negotiations, the streaming platform has officially closed the deal for the rights to the sci-fi epic. Based on Simon...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong
Person
Dhanush
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Mark Greaney
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Damien Chazelle
Person
Ryan Gosling
ComicBook

Controversial Chris Pratt Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

Chris Pratt's appearance as Star-Lord in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie marked a line in the sand for the actor's career, his transformation from chubby-comedic relief to ripped-action hero had begun. Before he became the Marvel hero however he dipped his toes into another film where he packed on muscle and totted a gun for a mission, technically for a film that wasn't an action movie, 2012's Jessica Chastain-starring Zero Dark Thirty. Now streaming on Netflix, Pratt played a member of Seal Team Six in the film, even playing the character that killed Osama Bin Laden himself, and that's just one of the many things found controversial about this movie.
MOVIES
Collider

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in MCU Sequel

Marvel Studios has transformed the franchise sector of films for a decade. In the past many years, it has repeatedly defied predictions to establish itself as a pillar of the entertainment world. The answer, according to Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, appears to be striking the correct balance between making unique movies and maintaining just enough connection to make them all seem like they belong to the same cohesive family.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gray Man#La La Land#Cia#Bridgerton Gosling#Sierra Six
ComicBook

Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’: Film Review

The title of Mark Greaney’s novel The Gray Man (first in a best-selling series) refers to a quality that is as desirable for a spy as it is difficult to find in contemporary movies about their exploits: the ability to move through the world without being noticed, so unremarkable that those you interact with forget you as soon as you’re out of the room.  More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Gosling on Chris Evans' 'Gray Man' Trash 'Stache and Inspiring 'Barbie' Halloween Costumes: "This Is My Dream"Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair for 'Barbie' Movie Sparked Tag Heuer Ad Campaign Debate'Captain America 4' Finds...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
GlobalGrind

Sadly, Daniel Kaluuya Won’t Return For Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

It has been revealed that Daniel Kaluuya will not be returning to reprise his role in Marvel and Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Variety confirmed that Kaluuya shared that he will not reprise his role, W’Kabi, in the upcoming Black Panther sequel. Sources close to the project told the publication that Kaluuya was asked to return, but had already committed to star in Jordan Peele’s horror film Nope. The Oscar award-winning actor was nominated for his starring breakout role in Peele’s 2017 hit Get Out.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch ‘The Gray Man’: Is the Ryan Gosling Action Thriller on Streaming or in Theaters?

When it’s Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans pitted against each other in a kill or be killed situation, you know that there’s no way you can miss that movie. Netflix’s latest action thriller, The Gray Man, featuring these two stars, is billed as the most expensive movie the streaming service ever made, and it’ll join the new lineup of new films like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Day Shift, and more coming this 2022 on the network.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

141K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy