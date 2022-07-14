ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RCS Community Library news: Take and Make Tuesday!

By Spotlight Newsroom
 2 days ago
B uild a chomping shark create a shark with movable jaws to take a bite out of its prey! Pick up begins at 9 am.

Stem Monday:

It’s Shark Week! What happens when you mix a tornado and some sharks in a bottle? Let’s try it out and see! We’ll learn fun shark facts as we go on Monday, July 18, at 2 p.m. Space is limited, so sign up today!

Chomping Shark Crafternoon

It’ll be a shark attack at the Library on Tuesday, July 19, at 2 p.m. for this Crafternoon! Kids will create a shark with movable jaws to take a bite out of its prey. Register today!

Garden Fitness

Is your time in the garden not as enjoyable as it might be? Join us for an informative session with Physical Therapist Laurie Dickerson on Wednesday, July 20, at 11 am. Laurie will provide tips for improving and enjoying your time in the garden with fewer aches and pains. Wear comfortable clothing and feel free to bring a yoga mat.  Registration required.

Wednesday Movie

Join us Wednesday, July 20, at 2 p.m., as we feature “The Outfit.”

From the Academy Award-winning writer of The Imitation Game (Graham Moore) comes The Outfit, a gripping and masterful thriller in which an expert tailor (Academy Award winner Mark Rylance) must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night. Sign up today to reserve your spot.

— Carol Melewski

Church news

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday's Bible Study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Kids Blast and Ridge Point Teens get underway at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live streaming will be available for all services. Sunday's 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
