RCS Community Library news: Take and Make Tuesday!

It’s Shark Week! What happens when you mix a tornado and some sharks in a bottle? Let’s try it out and see! We’ll learn fun shark facts as we go on Monday, July 18, at 2 p.m. Space is limited, so sign up today!

Chomping Shark Crafternoon

It’ll be a shark attack at the Library on Tuesday, July 19, at 2 p.m. for this Crafternoon! Kids will create a shark with movable jaws to take a bite out of its prey. Register today!

Garden Fitness

Is your time in the garden not as enjoyable as it might be? Join us for an informative session with Physical Therapist Laurie Dickerson on Wednesday, July 20, at 11 am. Laurie will provide tips for improving and enjoying your time in the garden with fewer aches and pains. Wear comfortable clothing and feel free to bring a yoga mat. Registration required.

Wednesday Movie

Join us Wednesday, July 20, at 2 p.m., as we feature “The Outfit.”

From the Academy Award-winning writer of The Imitation Game (Graham Moore) comes The Outfit, a gripping and masterful thriller in which an expert tailor (Academy Award winner Mark Rylance) must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night. Sign up today to reserve your spot.

— Carol Melewski