San Diego, CA

San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 14, 2022: Mild and sunny start to week

By Vanessa Paz
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago

Looking ahead to the weekend, the marine layer will become increasingly confined to coastal communities as high pressure to our east strengthens, weakening onshore flow.

Daytime highs have been trending below average west of our mountains, but they’ll be closer to the seasonal mark over the next few days with the heat peaking this weekend. By Saturday beach highs are expected to climb near 80 and inland highs will trend near 90.

The mountains and deserts will have their share of toasty temperatures. Mountain neighborhoods will continue above average in the 90s and dangerous heat forecasted for the deserts in the 115-120 range. An excessive heat warning issued by the NWS will be in effect for deserts starting Friday at 10A until 8P Sunday. It’s advised you limit outdoor activity and stay hydrated if you must spend time outside.

Monsoonal moisture filters in bumping up the chance for isolated thunderstorms and showers in our mountains and deserts. Peak activity will be during Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Cooler and drier air is expected for the middle of next week.

Thursday’s Highs:

Coast: 70-75

Inland: 78-95

Mountains: 90-98

Deserts: 109-114

SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
