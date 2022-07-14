ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Twitter down? After thousands experience outage, access to social media app returns

By Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Twitter experienced a temporary global outage Thursday morning, after thousands of users around the world reported that the social media platform was unavailable to them.

People who tried to use the social media platform were met with a message saying: “Tweets aren't loading right now. Try again."

According to Downdetector , which tracks site outages, thousands of users began reporting the outage around 8 a.m. EDT. About an hour later, Twitter access began to return for some users.

"Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us," Twitter Support tweeted at 9:10 a.m. EDT.

Twitter's status page said it was "investigating this issue" on Thursday morning. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. EDT, Twitter Support shared that the social media platform "should be up and running as expected."

The company said the interruption was due to "some trouble with our internal systems that impacted many of you globally."

Elon Musk: Twitter sues Elon Musk for backing out of $44 billion deal to buy company

"Tweets aren't loading right now" message on Twitter. Twitter, via USA TODAY

Outages on Twitter were common in its early days, but as the platform grew the problems became less common. Still, it has suffered brief outages more recently, such as in February .

Netblocks, an internet-monitoring group that tracks attempts to intentionally block internet access, told The Associated Press Thursday morning that Twitter was “experiencing major international outages,” but it was “not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering.”

The global outage came at a tumultuous time for Twitter, which filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Elon Musk after the billionaire backed out of a $44 billion agreement to buy the company.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is Twitter down? After thousands experience outage, access to social media app returns

