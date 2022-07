EMBED <> More Videos 4 Visalia officers injured while trying to arrest suspect

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four Visalia police officers suffered injuries while trying to arrest a domestic violence suspect.

31-year-old Andrew Cruz is now in the Tulare County jail.

He's accused of injuring another person and a young child during an argument at a home near Garden and Houston Tuesday night.

Police say Cruz also attacked the officers who responded to the call.