15-year-old charged in murder of man who confronted squeegee workers

A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds , a father of three, who lived in Baltimore City.

Reynolds was shot after an altercation with a squeegee worker at East Conway Street and Light Streets on July 7.

Warrant Apprehension Detectives arrested the teen on July 14 at a home in Essex.

The suspect and his father were taken in and interviewed by detectives. The teen was then taken to Central Booking and charged as an adult with 1st-degree murder.

Meanwhile Baltimore City Mayor, Brandon Scott said the City will work to find ways to help Baltimore City youth, while healing the city.

"I want to thank the Baltimore Police Department, School Police and all of our partners for the work done to thoroughly investigate this matter and bring someone into custody," Scott said. "As I’ve said continuously, any person that endangers the safety and well-being of anyone on the streets of Baltimore, they will be held accountable. Now we must all support our community in healing especially the impacted families.”

Scott went on to say that while the case plays out in the court of law it is important to help young people in Baltimore City.

"I remain committed to working with leaders from within my administration as well as partners from the public and private sectors to identify and implement plans that will help us re-imagine Baltimore – allowing us to live and work in a city of which we can be proud.”

The debate over squeegee workers in Baltimore is part of the conversation surrounding the City State's Attorney candidates . The primary is July 19. Each candidate has outlined out they plan to handle squeegee workers.

Baltimore resident Caitlin Regan said she is happy an arrest has been made but wants to see a solution that involves removing squeegee workers.

“Everyone’s talking about it down here and I think that the city has to figure out a solution for it,” Regan said. "I think it’s intimidating, not something that makes you not want to come to downtown Baltimore. Very terrible incident all together, and again, I just don’t understand what squeegee kids bring as something for our city."

Baltimore resident Octavia Brown witnessed the deadly shooting.

"We were down here that day, the guy walked across eight lanes with a bat in his hand to attack a young man," Brown said.

Brown said described the entire incident as chaotic and wished, for both parties, that things played out differently.

"You were already in your car, you could’ve just kept going," Brown said.

