The Carolinas are home to countless mouthwatering local dishes such as She-Crab Soup and Shrimp n' Grits, but one of the region's most iconic specialties is Carolina barbecue. No matter where you go in America, every state serves its own style of smoked meats, but not all pulled pork sandwiches are the same. What makes Carolina BBQ so unique is its savory signature Carolina BBQ sauce recipe.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 19 DAYS AGO