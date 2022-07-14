ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado ends vax mandate for health care workers

By Maris Westrum
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago
DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Board of Health has made the decision to end the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health care workers in Colorado.

Starting July 14, Colorado health care workers are no longer required to get a COVID-19 vaccine following the emergency ruling that began in August 2021. This new development includes health care employees, direct contractors and supporting staff.

After assessing that 94% of all required state health care workers have received a COVID-19 vaccine, the State Board of Health concluded the vaccination rate was high enough to discontinue the mandate.

The State of Colorado is still covering the cost of COVID-19 tests. Below is a list of resources for free COVID-19 testing:

MW123
2d ago

Great!!! now what about the mask mandate for Healthcare. That makes no sense. Go out in the community and come into contact with the same stuff you see in Healthcare clinics. So how do the masks help???

Angelique Fresquez
2d ago

it's about dam time most health care worker got covid 19 during the beginning. when vaccine were not available. Thank god l never received it.!!

Plumb Joy
2d ago

This unconstitutional mandate should never have been made in the first place. Hope they get sued like Bandimere did.

FOX31 Denver

