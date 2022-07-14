Man using wife's DoorDash account fatally shot after delivery

A 43-year-old food delivery driver was fatally shot in a car outside a Port St. Lucie home Wednesday night, police said.

Port St. Lucie police Sgt. John Dellacroce said a concerned citizen called 911 to report hearing gunshots about 11 p.m. near Southwest Ewing Avenue and Southwest Addie Street.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle in the roadway with the victim inside, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Derek Lowe/WPTV Police markings indicate where a 43-year-old man was fatally shot inside a vehicle in a Port St. Lucie neighborhood.

Officers attempted CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dellacroce said detectives have learned the victim was a food delivery driver who had just made a delivery in the area.

"It is not believed at this time the shooting was connected to the victim's employment," Dellacroce said.

He said two homes were also indirectly struck with gunfire, but nobody in either home was injured.

Sean Moulton told WPTV he had just received his DoorDash delivery when he heard the gunshots.

"It was shocking, definitely was shocking, knowing that there was a shooting, like, right in front of my house, basically," Moulton said.

Shortly before the shooting, Moulton's home surveillance video showed a man dropping off the food delivery outside Moulton's front door.

WATCH: Home security video shows man dropping off food delivery moments before fatal shooting

Home security video shows man dropping off food delivery moments before fatal shooting in Port St. Lucie

"We are absolutely devastated by this tragic loss of life and our hearts ache for the victim's loved ones," DoorDash spokesman Julian Crowley told WPTV in a statement. "We are reaching out to the victim's family to extend our deepest condolences and offer our support. We are assisting law enforcement with their investigation and hope whoever committed this abhorrent crime is held accountable."

Moulton received a message from DoorDash claiming that his delivery from "Vanessa" was arriving. But she didn't deliver the food.

Crowley told WPTV the victim did not have a DoorDash account and was using his wife's account to make deliveries.

Crime scene investigators could be seen Thursday morning taking photographs and dusting a Kia Forte parked on the side of the roadway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.