WATCH LIVE: West Virginia Hero, Woody Williams lies in state at the U.S. Capitol

By John Lynch
 2 days ago
Hershel W. “Woody” Williams will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Williams is the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.

He will also be recognized at a wreath-laying ceremony at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall.

Williams died on June 29 at 98 and was a legend in his native West Virginia for his heroics under fire over several crucial hours at the battle for Iwo Jima.

The ceremonial arrival for Williams’ casket will begin at 10:30 a.m. and his casket will depart the Capitol at 3:30 p.m.

The wreath-laying ceremony will follow.

You can watch the service here at WTRF.com in this story, video will be available once service begins or on the 7News Facebook page

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The remains of Hershel "Woody" Williams made their way back Friday to West Virginia after lying in honor at the U.S. Capitol. Williams was the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient and the first enlisted service member to lie in honor at the nation's Capitol in Washington.
