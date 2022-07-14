Eight Local Nonprofits Selected to Receive Project Innovation Grants Totaling $315,000
NBC10, Telemundo62 and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation announced that eight local nonprofits will receive a total of $315,000 in Project Innovation grants in 2022. The winning organizations feature programs that are addressing local community issues through innovative solutions in the areas of community engagement, culture of inclusion, next generation storytelling and youth education and...www.nbcphiladelphia.com
