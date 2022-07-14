Eight Local Nonprofits Selected to Receive Project Innovation Grants Totaling $315,000

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Continuing its annual tradition, the NAACP will once again host the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics, also known as the ACT-SO awards ceremony during its annual national convention. Nine students from schools throughout Philadelphia will be competing and CBS3 caught up with this talented group of young people before they left for Atlantic City. Some ACT-SO high school students from various schools around Philadelphia are fired up and ready to go. They will be competing against some of the best and brightest students from around the country at the NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City. “ACT-SO is...

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO